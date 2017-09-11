Pearson recognised for sustainability approach

Pearson has been named the top company in the media sector in the 2017 annual review for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The review assesses economic, environmental and social performance in areas including corporate governance, environmental management and engagement with external stakeholders.

The review is conducted by SAM, an investment boutique that focuses on sustainability investing, for the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. In its report on Pearson, RobecoSAM said:

“Pearson PLC sustainability leadership in the Media industry group is driven by its 2020 Sustainability Plan. The plan is based on three pillars: operating responsibly and managing impacts on people and the environment, reaching more learners by improving access and affordability, and shaping the future of learning.​“​

Pearson was considered to “particularly excel” in terms of its code of conduct and responsibility of content as well as for responsible environmental stewardship.

Kate James, Chief Corporate Affairs and Global Marketing Officer said: ​”​An overarching goal for Pearson is to integrate sustainability more deeply into our business model to help us create long term value for all our stakeholders. We launched our 2020 Sustainability Plan as a platform for doing this and we are therefore particularly pleased to see the impact it is having already, through industry recognition from the DJSI assessment this year"