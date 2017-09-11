“Audi MQ!”: Impulse for the mobility of tomorrow

Creative discussion about the future of mobility: Pioneers, visionaries and experts at Audi’s first Mobility Quotient!-Summit consider dimensions of movement. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak described his journey from startup to IT giant. Wikipedia head Jimmy Wales offered insight into his online encyclopedia’s secret to success. In interactive workspaces, participants from all over the world worked in dialogue with Audi employees to develop new approaches to the most important mobility issues

“Never stop questioning,” Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, urged the audience at the beginning of the Summit. This was the motto for the event that Audi had invited participants to Ingolstadt to attend. “It is the unconventional visionaries who will shape our future with their ideas,” said Stadler. Audi initiated MQ! as a way to constructively discuss topics together with the leading minds from business and science. Four dimensions – time, space, social and sustainable mobility – served as the basis here.

Asked about his personal idea of a mobility quotient, Steve Wozniak responded that he defines it as the degree of individual freedom. “The ability to be everywhere and at any time, wirelessly. Good products are made to make life easier. They make people more powerful and to move up into society,” emphasized the cofounder of the US computer maker Apple. In the future, the role of artificial intelligence would become more important: “AI now fascinates me more than computers. It will revolutionize our daily lives and simplify them even more.” Wozniak is likewise enthusiastic about the future of e-mobility, where there are still many challenges to be conquered.

Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, supported Wozniak’s appeal for efficient concepts to serve society. Mo Gawdat from Google’s “X” research and development lab called for the creation of a democracy of innovation to which each individual could contribute.

Jimmy Wales, founder of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, explained his mission in one central sentence: “Every single person in every place should have free access to the sum of all human knowledge.” A platform like Wikipedia would enable intellectual independence. “There is nothing more mobile in this world than knowledge.” Facts should circulate as quickly as possible – that would be the passion of the Wikipedia team. New technologies like virtual reality would one day also be able to transport moods and feelings that would place circumstances in an entirely new light.

At the conclusion of the keynote addresses, the guests of MQ! got the chance to meet & greet the speakers individually. In 90-minute sessions, the visionaries then discussed innovative topics like augmented and mixed reality, smart data, autonomous driving, swarm intelligence and virtual collaboration. During the entire MQ! Summit, attendees had the opportunity to communicate and network with each other within a 4,360 square meter (46,930.7 square feet) space.

