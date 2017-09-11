HBIS Tangsteel Elected One Of First Green Manufacturing System Showpiece Plants of 2017

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has recently released the name list of the first green manufacturing system showpiece plants of 2017.

To implement the Made In China 2025 and Guideline of Green Manufacturing Project Implementation, and develop some leading green manufacturing showpiece projects, the Ministry decided to identify some high quality and representative manufacturers in steel, non-ferrous, and chemical industry, from the year 2017. After self valuation, and third party valuation, the applicants who received recommendations from provincial Ministry of Industry and Information technology, expert studies, re-assessment and online publication, win the 2017 title.

Following its green develop concept, HBIS Tangsteel has successfully established its material recycling, energy recycling and waste recycling systems and accomplished comprehensive energy conservation, water conservation, cost reduction and resource application technologies. Its resource and energy consumption efficiency and waste emission level have been among the top players in the industry. The company has setup a new goal of long term green development. In 2020, the company will build a systematic, regulated and standardized green plant management system that could perform a comprehensive capabilities, including energy conservation, environmental protection, low carbon emission, weighing, quality control, and social responsibilities.

