Action Thriller “Traffick Stop” Wins Reader’s Choice Award

You always have a choice. Destiny deals you your hand and what you do with the cards is up to you.

Times Square Publishing announced today that Author Kenneth Eade’s novel, “Traffick Stop,” has taken a silver medal in the Fiction Action category. “Traffick Stop,” is the fourth installment of the Paladine Political Thriller Series, whose first novel of the series, “Paladine,” was a finalist in the Publisher’s Weekly Book Life Prize, and a current finalist for a 2017 RONE Award.

Said Reader’s Favorite, “Traffick Stop: An American Assassin’s Story” (Paladine Political Thriller Series Book 3) by Kenneth Eade is a fast and thought-provoking action-packed thriller that revolves around a retired CIA agent, Robert Garcia, who speaks about the thirsty, wild, hungry, and selfish creature that lurks deep within the libido of each of us. Also known as the Paladine, Robert Garcia was a terminator – a fine-tuned killing machine, the product of intensive training and many years of death-dealing assignments. In this story, readers get to see Garcia wanting to retire from his job as an assassin, but instead he gets pulled into the world of ISIS and Syria. The story deals with human trafficking, terrorism, espionage, and assassination, and makes it a compelling and challenging read.

The plot has many twists and turns that make it fast paced, and the characters are real, relatable, and tangible to readers. Robert Garcia’s character is interesting as he reveals the cruel and vicious side of the world to readers. Garcia comes out of retirement to help Ayisha find her sister who disappeared on a humanitarian mission to Syria. This angle helps readers understand the problem of human and sex trafficking that the world faces. The story is intense and fascinating and keeps readers glued to the very end with its gripping plot, complexity, brutality, twists and turns, suspense, and action. The author handles a relevant topic with expertise and mastery. This book can stand on its own and readers will understand the story without having read the first two books of the series.

“Traffick Stop” and the Paladine Political Thriller Series are available in paperback, or ebook fomat from Kindle, Apple iTunes, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Google Play. For further information, you can contact: https://books.pronoun.com/traffick-stop/.