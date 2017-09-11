Verimatrix Enters Internet of Things Market with Cloud-based Platform to Secure Connected Devices and Services

IBC 2017 (Booth #5.A59) – Verimatrix, the specialist in securing and enhancing revenue for network-connected devices and services, today announced its approach to the emerging internet of things (IoT) applications space with Vtegrity™. This new Verimatrix solution addresses the critical security gaps that exist with many current IoT services that fail to ensure the integrity of connected devices —both at initial deployment and over the subsequent application lifecycle. Vtegrity provides the fundamental elements to secure the device software, device communications, and proactive threat detection that are essential to protect IoT-based revenue streams.

By building upon established security technologies and ecosystem partnerships, Verimatrix has created a progressive IoT solution that extends the benefits of the same hardware-anchored device security regime offered by the Verimatrix VCAS™ revenue security solution for pay TV, such as device integrity and secure authentication support. Vtegrity can also leverage the cloud-based analytics components of Verspective™ to enable secure data collection and behavioral insight compliant with new regulatory frameworks.

“The IoT market can be characterized as a large number of business applications that rely on device-to-cloud communication to generate value for the customer and revenue streams for the service provider. As the market matures, the critical nature of overall application integrity has become more apparent. All revenue streams must be underpinned by a comprehensive approach to security—and the weakest link has often been shown to be at the device level,” said Petr Peterka, CTO of Verimatrix. “Our experience has demonstrated time and again that security requires a continuous support cycle, illustrating that our role in securing revenue has an expanded resonance in this new and challenging market landscape.”

Based on the IoT threat landscape, Verimatrix has built Vtegrity to address the core security elements required to support an IoT service. Working in concert, these elements protect revenue streams and maintain consumer confidence.

Device integrity – Ensures devices and the software they are executing have not been compromised by any means at any stage in their lifecycle, which includes hardware root of trust, secure boot and secure software update techniques. Communications integrity – Prevents intrusion by unauthorized clients or users, ensuring that only devices explicitly identifiable are allowed to join a given IoT network through secure certificate provisioning and device authentication. This communication link between devices and network is secured to prevent interception or alteration of data during transit. Service integrity – Defends against emerging threats or imminent attacks through proactive threat monitoring and temper detection. Responses to emerging threats can be addressed by a system of trusted device code updates.

These core security elements are consistent with the initial requirements from the U.S. National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) within its IoT Security Upgradability and Patching efforts. The working group’s overall aim is to foster better security across the ecosystem by addressing technical and policy issues.

Verimatrix has been able to leverage much of its existing partner ecosystem to support the IoT market, including device manufacturers, code update services, IoT cloud application providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and system-on-chip (SoC) providers. Plus, Verimatrix has begun collaborating with leading SoC providers that are excited to extend the relationship.

