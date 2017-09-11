Huawei and Accenture Cooperate to Help Shanghai International Port Group on its New Information Management Platform

Huawei and Accenture announced today their latest cooperative achievement in the port information field. Accenture will help Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG) to establish a consolidated information management platform that will run on Huawei’s FusionCloud solution, with some of the work to be undertaken as part of the existing Huawei-Accenture Strategic Agreement.

SIPG is a large business conglomerate engaging in port operations and related businesses including port handling, stevedoring services, warehousing, logistics, and real estate development services. In its effort to become one of the global top-tier providers in this industry, SIPG is addressing several challenges, including capital scarcity, the streamlining of its management structure, ensuring service quality and controlling operating costs.

Through the existing Huawei-Accenture Strategic Agreement, Huawei will provide its hardware and software expertise and services, including hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) FusionCube; OpenStack-based cloud operating system FusionSphere; integration server, software-defined storage, and network hardware. Accenture is responsible for the overall design of SIPG’s information management platform and the system integration, leveraging its in-depth industry insights and expertise in large-scale systems implementation.

Huawei and Accenture will also work together to fulfill the implementation of their engineering system, human resources system, master data management system and the private cloud platform, as well as to carry out their business intelligence system implementation and optimization. Together both will provide an agile and responsive information management platform.

Matt Ma, Huawei’s President of IT Cloud Computing & Big Data Platform Product Line, said: “Cloud has accelerated the digital journey for the majority of enterprises, and the integration of Huawei’s FusionCloud with OpenStack ensures the openness of the cloud platform. This will enable SIPG to establish and manage the private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud, resulting in the provision of more innovative and valuable services to their customers.”

Woolf Huang, Managing Director of Accenture’s Products operating group in Greater China said, “I am pleased that SIPG has chosen Accenture to help design and implement a customized private cloud solution with highly industrialized applications to help refine its port operation and improve efficiencies. It is critical that we have the right technology and skills in place to make this project a success, and together with Huawei we are confident that we will be able to help SIPG make its digital transformation journey a success.”

Huawei and Accenture are providing their services together based on a strategic alliance they announced in October 2014 to develop and promote innovative solutions for the enterprise information and communications technology (ICT) market. The alliance leverages Huawei’s industry-leading software and hardware portfolio and Accenture’s expertise in consulting, systems integration, and outsourcing.