Elizabeth Cain Writes with Heart of the Struggles and Reconciliations between Mixed-Race Families in East Africa

Dangerous affairs that lead to enlightenment and the resolution of long-held secrets and conflicts fill the pages of this controversial novel. One man searches for his father not knowing that man is the step-father of his new wife. She loves her husband and their infant daughter but is drawn to an old childhood friend, a woman with her own secrets and tragedies.

A wild leopard inhabits the compound in Arusha, Tanzania, a center for handicapped artisans where much of the action in “Thirst” occurs. The characters themselves are handicapped by their unusual, and sometimes abusive, relationships, but the quiet strengths they’ve earned and the passions that drive them brighten every page through the final surprising line.



This novel is not for the faint-hearted, but if readers take a chance on the characters, as they have taken a chance on each other, they may be richly rewarded by the power of love revealed in the most difficult circumstances.



“Thirst” was displayed in the Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print, which was held on October 11, 2017.



Thirst

Written by Elizabeth Cain

Published by iUniverse

Publication Date September 17, 2015

Paperback Price $15.95



About The Author

Elizabeth Cain is a native Californian educated at the University of Redlands and the University of California at Berkeley where she earned a lifetime secondary teaching credential. She taught for thirty-one years in Ventura County, wrote and published poetry, and trained riders and horses at her small equestrian academy. In 1994, she and her husband, Jerome, retired to Lincoln, Montana, where Liz occasionally teaches poetry at the local K-12 public school. She has won numerous poetry awards and has had several poems set to music for choruses, orchestras, and dance companies. In “the last best place” she and Jerry have ridden their horses on the wilderness trails which begin at their back door, and in the winter months, have enjoyed running a team or two of sled dogs and skiing through miles of snowbound land. In 2014 and 2016, Liz ran for the Montana State legislature, and while she lost the election, she gained a new appreciation for the workings of government and the importance of local causes.

Elizabeth’s published titles include: a non-fiction book about a famous Morgan horse, “they call me Sunny;” her first novel, “Once to Every Man,” set primarily in Tanzania; three sequels to that novel, “Ark for the Brokenhearted,” “Thirst,” and “What Love Has Done;” two novels about a Nevada ranching family, “Almost Paradise” and “Dancing in the Red Snow;” and a Southern California chronicle with eleven short stories crouched within the main drama, “Applause.” She is currently working on a sequel to “Applause” called “Encore,” a foray into quantum fiction; a true story of an Australian shepherd/Border collie mix, “The Dog Next Door;” and a novel that spans American racial history from the 1830s to 2041, “The Slaughters.”

Elizabeth’s other passions include photography, singing, playing flute and piano, reading, painting, and riding her Grand Prix dressage Arabian, Gringo, pictured on the cover of “Almost Paradise” cantering for Liz without a bridle.