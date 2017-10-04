Native Californian Elizabeth Cain, Who Dreamed of Montana and Africa, Pens a Vibrant Tale of Tanzanians and Their Dark Passions

British teen Suzanna Sommers marries her childhood sweetheart, a Masaai youth who is searching for his father. Neither one imagines the ultimate irony that Askari’s father is Suzanna’s step-father. The true identity of that man and of her real father has been kept from her for many years while her mother grows increasingly off-balance and secretive. Suzanna has recently suspected the truth, but she and her husband have a child and have gone to live in Arusha with old family friends where Suzanna

Askari struggles to accept this side of Suzanna but believes his love can keep them together, even after his wife commits a violent crime. The powerful metaphor of this story reveals the pathos of children who must endure without their fathers, even for the offspring of a wild leopard who brings his son to the only safe place he knows―the compound where the troubled humans reside.



In a Tanzania filled with momentous journeys, horses, madness, abuse, loss and found passion, Suzanna and Askari put everything on the line to stay loyal to those they love.



Controversial, yet refreshing, this novel will challenge you until the very last sentence.



“Thirst” will be offered at the Frankfurt International Book Fair – Print, on October 11, 2017



Thirst

Written by Elizabeth Cain

Published by iUniverse

Publication Date September 17, 2015

Paperback Price $15.95



Elizabeth Cain is a native Californian educated at the University of Redlands and the University of California at Berkeley where she earned a lifetime secondary teaching credential. She taught for thirty-one years in Ventura County, wrote and published poetry, and trained riders and horses at her small equestrian academy. In 1994, she and her husband, Jerome, retired to Lincoln, Montana, where Liz occasionally teaches poetry at the local K-12 public school. She has won numerous poetry awards and has had several poems set to music for choruses, orchestras, and dance companies. In “the last best place” she and Jerry have ridden their horses on the wilderness trails which begin at their back door, and in the winter months, have enjoyed running a team or two of sled dogs and skiing through miles of snowbound land. In 2014 and 2016, Liz ran for the Montana State legislature, and while she lost the election, she gained a new appreciation for the workings of government and the importance of local causes.

Elizabeth’s published titles include: a non-fiction book about a famous Morgan horse, “they call me Sunny;” her first novel, “Once to Every Man,” set primarily in Tanzania; three sequels to that novel, “Ark for the Brokenhearted,” “Thirst,” and “What Love Has Done;” two novels about a Nevada ranching family, “Almost Paradise” and “Dancing in the Red Snow;” and a Southern California chronicle with eleven short stories crouched within the main drama, “Applause.” She is currently working on a sequel to “Applause” called “Encore,” a foray into quantum fiction; a true story of an Australian shepherd/Border collie mix, “The Dog Next Door;” and a novel that spans American racial history from the 1830s to 2041, “The Slaughters.”

Elizabeth’s other passions include photography, singing, playing flute and piano, reading, painting, and riding her Grand Prix dressage Arabian, Gringo, pictured on the cover of “Almost Paradise” cantering for Liz without a bridle.