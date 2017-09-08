Urban Life at the Center of Sketch and Graphics Collection

Having worked in the graphics and design industry for more than fifteen years, urban artist Rafael Rivera has compiled his best works in “Jab, Jab, Whammo!!! The Art of Rafael Rivera Round 2”



The book is the second in a series of art compilations featuring the author’s original works. The second volume is packed with more caricatures, sketches, and illustrations of creatures and landscapes than the first one.



Rivera has been creating art ever since he was a child. He has done numerous projects in several artistic mediums, which include concept art for film and video games, among others. His style is heavily influenced by graffiti that he sees on the streets, comic books that he reads, and anime, sci-fi, and horror movies that he watches. He also illustrates famous boxers, as he has been a boxer himself. He has since quit boxing to focus on his art. His current projects can be viewed via his Instagram, @darealdaraf.





Jab, Jab, Whammo!!! The Art of Rafael Rivera A.K.A. DARAF Round 2

Written by Rafael Rivera

About the Author

Rafael Rivera, also known as DARAF, is a professional tattoo artist and freelance graphic artist who has produced works for several creative industries for over twenty years, including comic books, video games, and film. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, but is now based in Pelham, Alabama. He considers the Bible his favorite book.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.woundedlamb.com.