Adelia Homes Buys Houses in Fort Worth

Adelia Homes has proudly announced “we buy houses Fort Worth” and several other surrounding areas in Texas. The real estate services offered by the company have arrived as great news for people with distressed properties or landlords who need to sell their houses quickly. Many people are facing difficult issues such as divorce, being transferred to another state or simply thinking about getting rid of their unwanted properties and Adelia Homes is here to help.

“We take pride in quickly purchasing either distressed properties that need to be sold due to financial or circumstantial reasons along with high equity properties that people just want to get rid of,” said Joel Allen, the owner of Adelia Homes while talking about the services offered by the company. He added: “Tired landlords that are ready to sell their rental property can contact us by simply filling out a form on our website.” If people are looking to sell a house fast, Adelia Homes can help.

The company also buys houses in estates and can stop foreclosure as well as high equity houses, low equity houses and also houses in need of repairs. In addition, Adelia Homes solves people’s housing problems and helps others achieve home ownership simply by putting people first. As the premiere “We Buy Houses” company in Fort Worth, Adelia Homes makes cash offers which avoids the realtor commissions and long timeline of a traditional sell. Adelia Homes can close on a house in 7-10 days without the seller having to make any repairs or pay closing cost.

For more information, please visit: www.adeliabuyshouses.com