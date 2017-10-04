Author Unveils Novel of Multigenerational Love and Struggles

Jean Romano’s “Over the Rhine: A Novel,” tells about a historical family’s perceptions and struggles about love and life. Set in the 19th century (1870s), it gives the readers a picture of German life and country life.

The book follows the story about the love and life of Emilia and Wilhelm as they struggle to find the ideal family life. Their search for a place to change their family’s situation brings them beyond Germany, when they emigrated to Cincinnati, Ohio. There, Emilia balances being a nurse, a housewife and a mother as she focused on the needs of her family, especially their three children – Elise, William, and Herman. The children eventually mature and develop dreams of their own; thus, they too must overcome their own obstacles and attempt to achieve success during uncertain times in America.

Their story reflects the story of early emigrants in America, and their struggle to adapt and be established in their new homeland. Although set in an earlier timeline, the struggles and issues they face as a family are still relevant in the immigration/emigration situation of today.

“Over the Rhine: A Novel” will be an engrossing and inspiring novel for readers of different ages. It is a relevant tale of a family’s struggles and the love that pulls them through as they live in a new land. The 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this coming October 11, 2017, will give readers the opportunity to find from the shelves this interesting and enlightening book and many other good reads.

Over the Rhine: A Novel

Written by Jean Romano

Published by iUniverse

Published date October 29, 2015

Paperback price: $13.73

About the author

Jean Romano graduated from Douglass College and continued at the University of Cincinnati and the University of Connecticut to earn her teacher certification. She is the author of Transitions in Connecticut and Women Seeking Shelter. Jean lives in Hampton, Connecticut, where she is active in projects affecting English learners in the public schools.