Inspirational Speaker Concentrates on Discrimination among Black Americans

The book “Are We There Yet?: The Ultimate Challenge” by Martin L. Davis tells a lot about societal challenges and the need for inner change among African-Americans in the current age when race relations get tense due to a number of issues, all aggravated by politics.



Society still struggles with discrimination. However, it pays little or no attention to black-on-black crimes. Davis is right to point out that there are a few African-Americans who just don’t love and respect each other. “We’re quick to steal from one another, hurt one another, and kill one another,” the author said. “We disrespect, devalue, distrust, and distance ourselves from one another daily. There is no other ethnic group on the planet that treats their own kind in this manner.”



Davis challenges his fellow black Americans to realize their self-worth, which is the start and end point for improving their social condition. “If we don’t have self-worth or value in ourselves, we’re destined for failure, or at least we’re destined to be unsuccessful and never live up to our true full potential.”



The author calls on his community to not feel ashamed about their heritage but at the same time, he challenges them to take responsibility for their future without relying on outside help or influence. He exhorts African-Americans to break stereotypes and contribute positively to the community.



In his book the author poses tough questions that have been asked before but remain unanswered up to this very day. Davis hopes these questions can finally be put to rest when his readers take the challenge – and succeed in it. Will his fellow African Americans rise up to the challenge? Are they ready to take control of their destiny?



“Are We There Yet?: The Ultimate Challenge” was exhibited at the recently concluded 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair, which took place last October 11, 2017. Copies of the book are still available at Amazon.



About the Author

Martin L. Davis is a known philanthropist, community organizer, mentor of the youth, career development coach, inspirational speaker, and political activist. His recurring participation in many career events, such as job fairs has been helping a lot of young individuals build up their own security in the society. Because of his passion for political process, he continually promotes the importance of voting, voter registration, and battling against suppression of voters.