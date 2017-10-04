Political Activist Issues a Series of Challenges for Black Americans

How many black Americans should need to fall, wither and die in the hands of their own kind before we collectively decide that this is it, enough is enough, that they can’t take it anymore? How long will they continue to self-destruct among themselves?



In the book “Are We There Yet?: The Ultimate Challenge,” author Martin L. Davis issues a series of ‘challenges’ to his fellow African Americans, and he hopes they will accept each and every challenge. The first of these ‘challenges’ revolves around self-worth, “It all starts and ends with love of oneself.” The author says, “We (African Americans) really need to learn to love, respect and value ourselves.”



There are 34 ‘challenges’ in all, and if the targeted audience receive them as guide for self-improvement, they will be able to change their status in society, set a better example for other people of color, and live better lives for themselves. All challenges relates to the black experience of racial discrimination, poverty, politics, self-esteem, pride, and culture, among others. To sum it up, the author challenges African Americans to take control of their own destiny, learn to become responsible for their own actions and inactions, and take pride in their heritage.



In his book the author poses tough questions that have been asked before but remain unanswered up to this very day. Davis hopes these questions can finally be put to rest when his readers take the challenge – and succeed in it. Will his fellow African Americans rise up to the challenge? Are they ready to take control of their destiny?



If Black Americans want their piece of the American PIE, we have to practice P.I.E. POLITICAL Power, INTELLECTUAL Power, and ECONOMIC Power.“ ”The 34 Challenges that the Author Martin Davis imposes on his readers cover all the bases of practicing P.I.E. but are his Brothers and Sisters up for the Challenge?

About the Author



Martin L. Davis is a known philanthropist, community organizer, mentor of the youth, career development coach, inspirational speaker, and political activist. His recurring participation in many career events, such as job fairs has been helping a lot of young individuals build up their own security in the society. Because of his passion for political process, he continually promotes the importance of voting, voter registration, and battling against suppression of voters.