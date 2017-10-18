“Wake Up Lazarus! On Catholic Renewal” by Pierre Hegy

This book discusses decline in the Catholic Church and outlines a path for renewal. In it Pierre Hegy outlines three factors of religious decline in mainline churches and three factors that are special to the Catholic Church. He then describes two local churches which are thriving and growing, one Protestant and one Catholic, Next he reviews various limited plans of renewal. The book ends with a long chapter that outlines a program of renewal which can be achieved by the year 2030. In recent times, Catholic Church’s obvious decline has been clearly observed. This issue has been tackled in the book of Pierre Hegy entitled “Wake up Lazarus!: On Catholic Renewal.” The book discusses various concepts on Catholicism.

This book does not only tackle the contributing factors towards spiritual decline but also presents crucial issues that Catholicism is facing, and arguments and plans on a positive renewal. What’s good about this book is that the author himself gives his personal, long-term plans on Catholic renewal. These ideas would be very much helpful in one’s journey towards God.

“Wake Up Lazarus! On Catholic Renewal” has been exhibited at the upcoming 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair. It is of interest not just to pastors but to any committed Catholic seeking personal as well as institutional renewal.

Wake Up Lazarus!: On Catholic Renewal

Written by Pierre Hegy

Published by iUniverse

Published date January 18, 2012

Paperback price: $19.95



About the Author

The author, Pierre Hegy received his PhD from the University of Paris in 1972. He is an author and a professor emeritus of sociology at Adelphi University; he has been a Fulbright scholar at Taiwan National University, and he taught for two years at the Catholic University of Lima, Peru. His field of research is sociology of Catholicism in a pastoral perspective.