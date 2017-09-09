Christian Preacher Issues Global Call to Action to the End-time Church

As ordinary people are commissioned by Jesus to carry out extraordinary work, local talented Christians are called to go global. “But ye shall receive power after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me…unto the uttermost part of the earth.” (Acts1:8). Mark 16:15 also states “…Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”

Christian preacher, Victor Okocha, must have taken these verses seriously that his faith-filled and motivational book “Manifesting For Global Impact: Taking over the High Places of the Earth” conveys a similar call to action. This time, it’s for the end-time church to assume a greater global role and responsibility in each of the 12 pillars of the earth: Science & Technology, Health & Medicine, Agriculture, Politics, Education, Commerce & Industry, Fashion, Religion, Arts & Crafts, Media, Entertainment, and Sports.



In “Manifesting For Global Impact,” the author makes it sound like manifesting is the new form of witnessing, and indeed it is. In a highly competitive and increasingly secular world, the end-time church should understand that it has all it takes to live a righteous and successful life at the same time. Christians, should, therefore seek new ways to support the Gospel by demonstrating to the world how faith is fundamental to human success. “We possess both natural and supernatural resources required to make huge global impact.”



As God created man to fulfill five fundamental objectives here on earth (Chapter 1, “Source of Natural Talent”), the author exhorts Christians to use their divine gifts for the benefit of the world and not just for their locality. “There is no local destiny because every destiny can be groomed into global status,” says the author. “The only way we can manifest globally is when we impact the world by being solution-providers.” God endows every person with a skill, talent or potential, and He distributes all-natural gifts among humankind for the fulfillment of destiny. It is true that all men are born equal but “some people attain higher heights and achieve greater goals more than others,” says the author. The secret is “the more you discover and make good use of your talent, the more talents God releases to you.”



Manifesting For Global Impact: Taking over the High Places of the Earth

Written by Victor O. Okocha

Published by Xulon Press, Florida

Published date: July 25, 2013

Paperback price: $21.49



About the Author

Victor O. Okocha is a resident of Lorain, Ohio in the United States of America. He is a devout Christian, author, and teacher of God’s word. He is a graduate of the Word Of Faith Bible Institute (WOFBI) of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (also known as Winners’ Chapel International). He also holds a Post-Graduate degree in Management. He is a man filled with the apostolic fire of the end-time army of God and belongs to the Winners’ family. He has a divine mandate of revealing the mysteries of the kingdom to the end-time church. Writing and teaching have become part of his divine tools for the performance of this assignment. He can be reached via obivic.okocha@gmail.com .