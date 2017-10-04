Each One of Us Has a Plan and a Purpose

Linda Ramsey’s children’s book series “God Had a Dream” shows that God has a dream for everyone. Even before every human’s conception and existence, God has already planned out every being’s purpose in this world. All this is evidenced by how every single one of God’s children is loved and created beautifully and uniquely. The book which illustrates Bible stories can inspire and open the hearts of children to the love of God. He has a dream for every child and that by living with Him in our hearts and not losing faith in His love, God will help all his beloved children achieve this dream. The book delivers God’s promise to lend a helping hand in discovering the purpose He has set for us and staying true to them. It shows God in this modern world, filled with uncertainties and contrasting views. The book contains a great imagery of the stories and each page is full of color and wonder that can surely delight a child’s imagination.

This book is perfect for all ages. The illustrations are pleasing and will surely entice every child and the stories will touch the hearts of every person in every age and generation, the young and young at heart who is looking for purpose or yearning for God’s assuring voice.

“God Had a Dream” by Linda Ramsey is one of the literatures that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Be sure to get a copy of this inspiring read.

God Had a Dream – Samuel

Written by: Linda Ramsey

Published by: WestBow Press

Published date: August 18, 2016

Paperback price: $15.95

About the Author:

Linda Ramsey has a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. She has a Master’s degree and a PhD in theology from the Minnesota School of Theology. She is a self-taught artist and worked in children’s ministry for over forty years. Linda has five children and is now a staff member of SEAPC, a mission’s organization in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.