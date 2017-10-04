Two Families, Differing in Time and Adversity, Bridged Together by Love, Values and Resilience

The book “Bridges” highlights the story of two families, both from different times and separated by distance, and their connection, the bridges they have always had and how their ancestor’s past has contributed to their present and their hope and resilience in striving for a better future. Two families’ love, values and strength to overcome any adversity, may it be in the past or perhaps in the future, appear as their common denominator and unify them.

The book starts with Calvin Beckford’s life post-Civil war, in Georgia, on his large farm and his recollections of the memories and wreckage left behind by the war. His impressions of the past were triggered by an unfortunate event on his family’s sprawling farm that unforeseeably affects his family and future generations. Fast forward to the modern age, the Beckford family’s descendants, Ned and Estelle leave their hometown and move to Chicago, hundreds of miles north, far from their home, carrying hopes for new beginnings. Two families will be connected by marriage when Estelle’s daughter, Clare falls in love and marries Grady Mayfield, bringing in a new patriarch and hope for a promising direction.

This historical fiction literature is recommended for readers seeking perspective and information on the conditions during the Antebellum Era and, at the same, an entertaining and heartwarming read on the importance of family values and relationships.

Bridges

Written by: Leatha J. Patton

Published by: IUniverse

Published date: November 11, 2013

Paperback price: $25.95

About the Author:

Leatha J. Patton was born in Youngstown, Ohio and spent most of her growing years in La Porte, Indiana. In her adult days, she has been living in Chicago, where she published her first book “Bridges.” Leatha J. Patton attended DePaul University with a major in creative writing and journalism. After the success of her first publication, she is currently working on her second novel. Currently retired, she enjoys sewing and gardening during her leisure.