Sale of tickets for the San Sebastian Festival

Tickets for screenings at the 65 edition of the San Sebastian Festival will go on sale on two staggered dates:

from 09:00: online tickets for the Donostia Awards, Opening and Closing galas. Sunday 17 September from 09:00: Sale of tickets for all the screenings through all channels: Zinemaldi Plaza Ticket Desks (basement of the Kursaal) and Kursaal Centre Box Office (Official Selection ticket packages and purchases of less than 10 tickets) and online from www.sansebastianfestival.com and www.kutxabank.net.

Tickets can also be purchased from the following box offices: Victoria Eugenia Theatre, Tabakalera, Príncipe Cinemas (from the 22nd) and Trueba and Antiguo Berri Cinemas (from the 23rd). Tickets for the Antonio Elorza Velodrome will also be available for purchase from the Antonio Elorza Velodrome box office two hours before the start of the screenings.

Purchases are limited to a maximum of 4 tickets per showing and person. On purchasing 10 tickets or more for screenings priced €7.20, a discount of 25% will be applied in all sales channels and box offices as far as they are acquired on the same purchase.

As a new feature, tickets bought from Monday the 11 at 09:00 can either be printed at home or downloaded onto your mobile phone, meaning that you can enter the venue with the Home Ticket, with no need to collect your tickets from the box office.

Tickets for screenings at the San Telmo Museum will be free. The invitations have to be withdrawn at the Zinemaldi Plaza Ticket Desks.

On the other hand, young holders of Kutxabank’s Gazte cards (K26, K26+, Mastercard/Visa BBK26, Mastercard/Visa BBK26+, Gaztekutxa, Visa Gazte y Telecaja Joven cards) will benefit from 50% discount on the ticket price, except for Galas and Vouchers. Holders of these cards will only pay €1 for films subtitled in Basque.

Holders of Donostia Kultura and Gazte-Txartela cards will benefit from a 10% discount, only applicable to tickets for screenings priced €7.20. The Donostia Kultura card can only be used at the Zinemaldi Plaza and Victoria Eugenia box offices and the GAZTE-TXARTELA card at the Zinemaldi Plaza.

The organisation guarantees that a number of seats for the afternoon and evening Official Selection screeningsof Kursaal 1 will go on sale from 17:00 on the day of screening at the Kursaal Centre box office.

San Sebastian Festival tickers are not numbered.

Tickets, once purchased, cannot be exchanged or refunded, except in the case of changes to the programme or cancellation by the San Sebastian Festival. In such cases the amount will be refunded or the ticket exchanged for another at the box office of the cinema at which the incident has occurred or at the Zinemaldi Plaza ticket desks.

Entry to the cinemas is not permitted once the screening has started.

The Film Guide listing all the Festival screenings will be available for purchase, at the price of €1.50 from Saturday 16 September at the Kursaal information stand, beside the box office (September 16-21 from 09:00 to 20:00 and September 22-30 from 09:00 to 22:00) , and in the Plaza de Okendo information stand (September 16-30 from 09:00 to 20:00). The Guide will also be available at major newspaper stands throughout the city, in towns all over Gipuzkoa and in Donostia Turismoa from September 17.

All information on the programme will also be available from Saturday 16 September on the Festival website, www.sansebastianfestival.com

Details of box office opening hours, methods of payment, discounts and ticket conditions of sale can be consulted in www.sansebastianfestival.com, under “Tickets sales information”.