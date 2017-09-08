Warner Music Group Acquires Spinnin’ Records

Warner Music Group (WMG) has acquired Spinnin’ Records, one of the world’s leading independent electronic music companies. Headquartered in the Netherlands and founded in 1999, Spinnin’ Records is also home to successful music publishing and artist management divisions.

Recording artists currently signed to Spinnin’ Records include Alok, Bassjackers, Bob Sinclar, Chocolate Puma, EDX, Fedde Le Grand, Kris Kross Amsterdam, KSHMR, Lucas & Steve, Mike Williams, Oliver Heldens, Quintino, Sam Feldt, Throttle, Tujamo, Ummet Ozcan, Vinai and Watermät. Since its launch in 1999, the label has released music from superstars such as Afrojack, Armand van Helden, Bingo Players, Cheat Codes, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Solveig, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Tiësto, Yellow Claw and many others. Spinnin’ is also home to a range of active sub-labels, such as Musical Freedom (founded by Tiësto), Hexagon (founded by Don Diablo), Dharma (founded by KSHMR), Maximized (founded by Blasterjaxx) and Heldeep Records (founded by Oliver Heldens).

Within WMG Spinnin’ Records will be run by its co-founder Roger de Graaf as CEO, who will work closely with Bart Cools, WMG’s EVP, Global A&R and Marketing, Dance Music. Following the acquisition, co-founder Eelko van Kooten has decided to leave the music business to pursue interests in other industries.

Roger de Graaf, CEO & Co-Founder of Spinnin’ Records said: “Spinnin’ has found the perfect home at Warner Music. Max, Stu, Bart, and the team really believe in our culture and commitment to artist development. They share our vision for growing Spinnin’ by creating even bigger opportunities for our artists and their music. It’s been an incredible journey so far and, as we look to the future, everyone at Spinnin’ Records would like to thank our close friend Eelko for everything he’s done for our company, artists, and industry. His partnership and leadership mean he will forever be part of the Spinnin’ family.”

Max Lousada, Chairman & CEO, Warner Music UK, who becomes WMG’s CEO, Recorded Music on October 1st, said: “Warner’s past, present and future are all about creating an environment in which incredible artists and entrepreneurs thrive. That’s why I’m pleased to welcome Spinnin’ to our growing family of labels, each with its own cultural identity. Roger and the team aren’t just world leaders in dance music, but pioneers of new ways to break artists and build music brands. Together, we’ll nurture and expand Spinnin’s global community of hit-makers, DJs, producers, songwriters, and millions of passionate fans.”

Stu Bergen, CEO, International & Global Commercial Services, said: “We continue to expand our A&R activities around the world, through acquisitions, as well as organic investments. Spinnin’ is a company built for the streaming age, where the line between a local and a global hit, as well as the distinction between marketing and commerce, is blurring. For both companies, this acquisition will open up new possibilities for our artists, expand our global reach, and bring in fresh thinking. We look forward to working alongside our new colleagues on behalf of Spinnin’s artists and songwriters.”

Eelko van Kooten, Co-founder of Spinnin’ Records comments: “Each of the Spinnin’ companies has matured successfully which makes it a good moment for me to step down. With pride and joy I look back on 25 exciting years in the music industry and feel grateful to have worked with so many talented artists and an incredible team at Spinnin’. I want to thank them for their dedication and unlimited efforts. A special thank you to my business partner and best friend Roger de Graaf for all the laughs, the challenges and the success we’ve experienced together. As I look ahead at the next chapter in my life, I remain confident that the team will continue to accelerate and that Spinnin’ will enjoy continued success.”

MusicAllStars Management provides artist management services to international performers including DJ Carta, Curbi, Gregor Salto, Kris KrossAmsterdam, Lucas & Steve, Mike Williams, Pep & Rash, Sam Feldt, Vinai and Watermät. It also acts as music publisher to songwriters including Afro Bros, Lucas & Steve, Sam Feldt, Stevie Appleton, Niels Geusebroek, Sidney Samson and Yael Nahar (CMC$).

In addition, the label operates the Spinnin’ Records Talent Pool, an online platform where artists and producers can submit demos. It also runs a weekly online radio show called Spinnin’ Sessions, which plays currently unreleased music, and has built the brand into a live experience at events across Europe, Asia, and North America.

During the sale and acquisition process, Spinnin’ Records was advised by Lepe Partners.

About Spinnin’ Records

Spinnin’ Records is a leading music label in the international dance industry. With dance evolving from a niche phenomenon to one of the world’s most popular music genres, Spinnin’ Records has followed a similar trail. Founded in 1999 by music publisher Eelko van Kooten and A&R-man Roger de Graaf, the Dutch music label quickly emerged as a dominant tastemaker in clubs and record charts around the world.

The label releases tracks on a weekly basis and has kick-started the careers of many DJs, including world famous artists such as Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Bingo Players, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Sam Feldt, Oliver Heldens, Lucas & Steve and Alok.

With a solid base of 90+ creative and strategic thinkers in A&R, publishing, artist management and marketing, the company prides itself for global talent development, creating tailor-made launch strategies for artists and records – from the first demo to global success.

The label has a dedicated online fan base of more than 26 million followers on social media. It serves a mass-audience on various streaming platforms including Spotify – serving millions of dance-fans, making Spinnin’ Records one of the most successful dance-labels worldwide.

Spinnin’ Records hosts several sub-labels including Spinnin’ Deep, Don Diablo’s HEXAGON, Tiësto’s Musical Freedom, Oliver Heldens’ Heldeep Records, Sander van Doorn’s DOORN Records, The Magician’s Potion and Blasterjaxx’s Maxximize.

Records that have been released by Spinnin’ Records reaching international charts include: