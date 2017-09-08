The Leader in Online Learning, The Great Courses Plus, Announces Partnership with National Geographic Live to Provide New World-Class Educational Content

The Great Courses Plus is excited to expand their unparalleled educational experience by partnering with National Geographic Live, National Geographic’s touring speaker series, to bring users new, exciting content. The educational series will feature thought-provoking presentations by today’s leading explorers, scientists, photographers, and performing artists. The partnership will provide high-value content, expand audience reach, and help The Great Courses Plus maintain its position as the top trusted source for online home learning material.

The new series will be an exciting addition to the award-winning content The Great Courses Plus already provides. In “Amazing Animals, Plants, and Insects,” listeners can join renowned scientists and photographers to travel the world and discover the most fascinating, mysterious and exotic species on the planet. “The Space, Technology and Discovery” feature follows scientists and inventors into the future to learn about breakthroughs just on the horizon and how these innovations will change life as we know it. The new material rounds out an extensive library of over 350 series produced by The Great Courses Plus, and solidifies its position as the leader in lifelong learning.

National Geographic is one of the world’s largest scientific and educational institutions and through this partnership, The Great Courses Plus will reach an expanded audience. “There are many lifelong learners who look to National Geographic as a trusted source of enriching information,” said Cale Pritchett, Vice President of Marketing for The Great Courses. “This partnership will build on that trust and introduce many new users to The Great Courses Plus,” he added.

National Geographic Live and the Great Courses Plus are thrilled to share the new material with their growing audience of lifelong learners. The series is now available and can be found online at TheGreatCoursesPlus.com/NatGeoLive.

About The Great Courses

The Great Courses Plus is the nation’s leading developer and marketer of premium quality media for lifelong learning and personal enrichment. Delivered in engaging, expertly produced video and audio, these carefully crafted courses provide access to a world of knowledge from the most accomplished professors and experts. The content–rich, proprietary library spans more than 350 series with more than 14,000 lectures designed to expand horizons, deepen understanding, and foster epiphanies in the arts, science, literature, self–improvement, history, music, philosophy, theology, economics, mathematics, business, professional advancement and personal development. Creating unique learning experiences since 1990, The Great Courses and The Great Courses Plus are the premier brands of The Teaching Company Sales, LLC of Chantilly, Virginia, which is owned by Los Angeles-based Brentwood Associates. More information can be found at https://www.thegreatcoursesplus.com.

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 129 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com