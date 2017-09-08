Qantas chooses Airbus to upgrade the cabins of its A380 fleet

Qantas has reached an agreement with Airbus to upgrade its 12 flagship A380 cabins to further improve passenger comfort on long-haul operations while maximising economics. In particular, the new interior takes advantage of the A380’s large floor area to most efficiently embody Qantas’ latest seat products for Business Class and Premium Economy.

Airbus will be responsible for the overall upper-deck integration. In addition Airbus will develop specific tailored monuments for Qantas and a new and unique business lounge area in the forward upper-deck. The installation phase will start in Q2 2019. All 12 aircraft are planned to be upgraded by around the end of 2020.

Didier Evrard, EVP Programmes Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: “We are very pleased to contribute to Qantas’ success and reputation by applying our innovation and proven expertise in designing and upgrading cabins to increase the efficiency and value of its A380 operations.” Evrard added: “This also shows the continued confidence of Qantas in the A380 as a key member of its fleet to offer its passengers a unique way to travel.”

The capacity of Qantas A380s after the upgrade will be: 14 First Suites (unchanged), 70 Business Suites (up by six), 60 Premium Economy (up by 25) and 341 Economy (down by 30) for a total of 485 passengers (up by one). In particular, the upgrade will meet the airline’s increased demand for revenue-enhancing premium cabins on flights to the US, Europe and Asia.

