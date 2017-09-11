Global Money Transfer Summit - Keynote Speaker Announced

The Global Money Transfer Summit will take place on 10th & 11th October 2017 at The Banking Hall, London, UK. The most recognised conference in the remittance industry, it attracts business leaders from money transfer companies, banks, regulators, inter-governmental agencies, technology companies and international legal firms from across the world.

The keynote speaker has been announced as David Yates President, Global Real-Time Payments, Mastercard, Chairman, Vocalink, a Mastercard company. With 30 years of experience in building payments businesses around the world, David will share his views on the changing payments landscape.

Veronica Studsgaard, Founder and CEO of the International Association of Money Transfer Networks (IAMTN) comments “We are delighted to have David Yates present our keynote – he will bring a wealth of industry experience to the conference programme alongside our other 25 leading speakers”

Yates will join a series of other high-level speaker over the 2 days including:

Samish Kumar, CEO, Transfast

Sebastian Plubins, Managing Director Europe, Middle East, Africa & South Asia, Ria Money Transfer

Kabirou Mbodje, CEO, WARI

Marc Matthews, Head of Northern Europe & MGO, MoneyGram International

Asli Ozceri, Chief Compliance Officer, Moneytrans Payments Services

Eugenio Nigro, Head of Remittances, Latin America, The Caribbean, The Middle East & Africa, Paypal

Nicholas Vonthron, Executive VP – Africa, TransferTo

There are a limited number of tickets available at a full price of £1200 + VAT. There are discounts for IAMTN members. Tickets can be booked at https://www.gmts-iamtn.com

About IAMTN

The International Association of Money Transfer Networks ( IAMTN) is the only global international trade organisation that represents Money Transfer Industry / Payment Institutions providing cross border payments. Founded in 2005, provides a platform for industry partners to come together to discuss common challenges, industry initiatives, and create opportunities. IAMTN works closely with governments, regulators, regional associations and all other important stakeholders such as the World Bank, IFAD, BBA, DIFD to champion the creation of the most effective, safe, reliable and efficient payment system.

For media enquiries please contact Caroline on 07980 767725 or hello@gmts-iamtn.com