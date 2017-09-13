Tal Itzhak Ron to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that senior members of Tal Ron, Drihem and Co., Law Firm will be present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Tal Itzhak Ron, Chairman and CEO from Tal Ron, Drihem And Co. will speak on discrimination in online dating websites. Legal aspects of dating websites that offer discrimination criteria as part of their screening process (RichDate, SeekingMillionaire, EliteSingles, etc) are highly relevant for many i-Dating entrepreneurs. Many lawsuits that are filed (on behalf of websites and against them) makes one wonder – under which legal systems those website operates? What are the risks and opportunities in operating websites that accepts only certain criteria of members? This is a hands-on presentation with one of the best speakers out there, who appear for the first time in iDate2017 London.



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest conference for the U.K. and European dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT TAL ITZHAK RON AND TAL RON, DRIHEM AND CO., LAW FIRM



Advocate, Notary and Certified Computer Scientist (M.Sc.) Tal Itzhak Ron is a General Member of International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), an award leader and lecturer in Hi Tech and Mobile Applications law, i-Dating and Financial Entertainment. Tal graduated from Haifa University School of Law (LL.B.) and Faculty of Computer Science (B.Sc.), and while working as a software developer at a publicly-traded software company, Ness Technologies, has further obtained a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from Bar Ilan University. Tal established Tal Ron, Drihem & Co., Law Firm back in 2003, focusing on Hi Tech, Ad Tech, M&A’s, Financial Entertainment and i-Gaming industries, and quickly becoming one of the first international firms practicing solely on these areas. He was one of the founders and the first legal advisor of Alpha.co.il (the first Israeli dating website catering for high end professionals) and currently advises VIP Date – a new website targeting the local sector. His law firm, Tal Ron, Drihem & Co. has been advising the world leading players and governing bodies in the online industries in the last 15 years, and he is internationally known as a first point of contact for entrepreneurs setting up businesses in the iGaming, Ad Tech and online industries





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest convention and and summit covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from European dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





