Dividex Management will speak at the Litigation Funding Conference in London on October 2, 2017

Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Dividex Managementwill speak at the Litigation Funding Conference( http://litigationfunding.co ) on October 2, 2017 in London.



Irwin Schwartz, founder of Dividex Management will be sharing insights and observations about how global securities litigation cases are reshaping the international needs and tactics of institutions in accessing litigation funding as part of their asset recovery and risk mitigation strategies. He will discuss the factors his firm considers in evaluating litigation funders and their deals. He will also identify the global markets that DIVIDEX views as ripe for litigation funding opportunities and share his thoughts on how litigation funders might prepare for the due diligence challenges to be expected as institutions become more comfortable with litigation funding.



ABOUT DIVIDEX MANAGEMENT



DIVIDEX Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that helps plan sponsors better manage their entitlements to investment-related litigation arising from their portfolios, enhance fiduciary oversight, and improve recoveries from litigation payouts. Our management of this alternative asset is currently offered to institutional investors with $20 billion+ sized portfolios, but requires no investment of additional capital. The California State Teachers Retirement System, with in excess of $210 billion assets under management,is a DIVIDEX client.

DIVIDEX built out a new methodology to improve securities class action claims identification, offer bespoke advice on particular claims, and provide the filing system needed to seek to recover more of the settlement funds to which our clients are entitled. This includes running a more sophisticated analysis of holdings implicated in securities class action settlements and reconciliation of associated recoveries against recognized loss calculations.

DIVIDEX is now offering this system to seek to improve recoveries of large plan sponsors that have multiple managed equity accounts in their investment portfolios. In the case of CalSTRS, our work includes monitoring over 10,000 holdings in its global portfolio.





ABOUT THE LITIGATION FUNDING CONFERENCE

The Litigation Funding Conference is an intense networking event for third party litigation funding firms, venture capitalists, hedge funds, corporate counsel and attorneys from significantly sized law firms seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding to quickly identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.litigationfunding.co

