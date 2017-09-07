From Head Writer Of The Bridge Comes The First Swedish Original Series For Netflix, Störst Av Allt (Quicksand)

Netflix, the world’s leading internet entertainment service, announces international best-selling thriller novel, Störst av Allt (Quicksand), will be the next gripping series from head writer of The Bridge, Camilla Ahlgren.

Continuing its investment in Europe, Netflix is partnering with award-winning production company FLX (Bonusfamiljen/The Bonus Family and The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window and Disappeared) to bring its first Swedish original series to Netflix members globally.

Störst av Allt (Quicksand) is based on the best-selling novel by Malin Persson Giolito which has been published in 26 countries and was voted Nordic Crime Novel of the year in 2016. When a mass shooting takes place at a prep school in Stockholm’s wealthiest suburb, a normal high school student, Maja Norberg, finds herself on trial for murder. When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the private details about her relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.

Störst av Allt (Quicksand) will be produced by Pontus Edgren (The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window and Disappeared) and will go into production in 2018.

Producer Pontus Edgren says ”Malin Persson Giolito’s novel Störst av Allt (Quicksand) is an original, fresh and suspenseful drama that we believe will make a fantastic Netflix series. We asked one of Scandinavia’s most respected writers, Camilla Ahlgren, to work with us and she was equally thrilled. We’re very excited to be collaborating with Netflix to make Störst av Allt (Quicksand) the very first Swedish Netflix original.”

Malin Persson Giolito, author of Störst av Allt (Quicksand) says “We have taken our time to build a team that we can trust to create a great adaptation. I’ve subscribed to Netflix since the second week it was possible to do so in Sweden, so it’s incredibly exciting that Störst av Allt (Quicksand) is becoming a Netflix original series"

Head writer Camilla Ahlgren, ”It is both a great honour and challenge to work with FLX and Netflix on Störst av Allt (Quicksand). I want to tell this story from the main character Maja’s perspective; her story raises questions about guilt, responsibility, punishment and redemption. It holds a mirror up to our time whilst also serving as both a suspenseful thriller and a moving love story.”

“Sweden has a tradition of great crime literature and series and we’ve been looking for something special in this area. We are excited to bring Malin’s great novel to life and to work with Camilla, one of the best TV writers globally, ” said Erik Barmack, VP of International original series at Netflix. “We are delighted also to partner with Pontus and the FLX team and believe that Netflix will be the perfect global platform to showcase their talents and continue the canon of great Nordic storytelling”

