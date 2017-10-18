Retired Cop-Turned-Writer Pens Police Procedural Mystery as His First Novel

Psychologist Paula Mitchell finds out about her patient’s imminent danger and seeks Homicide Detective Jerry Riggs’ help to save her patient’s life. Kae Carlson believes she will be killed less than three weeks from now, on her twenty-sixth birthday. Kae has multiple personalities. Through her different personalities, “Connie”, “Maxine”, and “Cathleen”, Dr. Mitchell learns about her patient’s past traumatic experience. Kae was raped on her thirteenth birthday by a High Priest of a satanic cult. A miscarriage prevented Kae from delivering a baby to be sacrificed and now the cult wants Kae to take its place. Riggs, together with his partner Bob LaMoria, battles against time and the scarcity of clues. Can they save Kae’s life?

“A Birthday To Die For” is an intriguing and engaging mystery novel that showcases a well-crafted plot development coupled with suspense and the successful melding of different and complicated topics, Multiple Personality Disorders and Satanic Cults, that draw readers’ attention into every page of the book. Frank Atchley’s former experience as a homicide detective enables him to concoct a perfect case – and an equally perfect solution to this case –, and a seamless storyline which makes the book outstanding among its similar genre. For those who fancy mystery and detective novels, this book is a must-have and a must-read.

“A Birthday To Die For” was one of the phenomenal books displayed in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.



“A Birthday To Die For”

Written by Frank Atchley

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date July 27, 2015

Paperback price $12.95



About the author

Frank Atchley is a retired police officer. He served twelve years as a homicide investigator before becoming an investigative sergeant for the Green River serial murder investigation in King County, Washington. Although the total number of victims cannot be accurately determined, in his jurisdiction, 48 women were murdered, the largest number of victims attributable to a serial killer in U.S. history. Atchley is very proud to have served on that task force whose members worked 24/7/365 to solve those murders. He retired at the rank of captain. He and his wife now reside in Henderson, Nevada.