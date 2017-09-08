Since No One Wins Them All, Intertops Poker Refunds up to 35% of Losing Casino Deposits

Most casino players understand that you just can’t win ‘em all. But that doesn’t make a losing streak any less disappointing. To take the pain out of a run of bad luck, Intertops Poker gives players 25%-35% of their last deposit back if they strike out on it.



When luck isn’t on their side and they lose an entire deposit playing slots and table games under the poker room’s Casino tab, players can contact the customer support team via e-mail, phone or live chat and get some of their deposit back.



Weekdays players can get 25% of their cash back. On weekends they can ask for 35% cash back. Cashback can be requested up to 48 hours after a lost deposit. The cashback has a 10x play-through and no max cash-out.



Further information on weekend cash back is available at: https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/181-cashback-weekends. For details on weekday cash back see: https://poker.intertops.eu/en/promo/172-instant-cashback.



The busiest online poker room on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker welcomes players from all over the world. In addition to online poker, they also have a big selection of casino games from Lucktap, Worldmatch and Betsoft including Slots, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Wheel Games and Video Poker.



