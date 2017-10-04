Barber Shop Humor Presented in Debut Book by Barber Turned Author

Wayne Hayworth made his debut as a writer in his first ever published book “Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop.” In this book, the author talked about the humorous stories he has heard and experienced from being a barber for 47 years and also from fellow barbers and compiled in this full of humor book.

The author expresses his interpretation of the jokes and banters he encountered as a barber in his barber shop in a slightly exaggerated way which makes it more enjoyable. Each chapter varies from one another as different chapter has a different color of humor in it. Mostly, it showcases the witty humor of the customers ranging from their response of the questions the barbers ask to their stories of their everyday life. The jokes collected in this book have a good nature feel to it; it is warm and funny in a simple but smart way.

This book is recommended for those who are just looking for a good hearted laugh, for those who are looking for something to read on a Saturday afternoon. It is funny and witty which makes it a good book to read at any time. For sure it will not be a waste of money and time. Have fun laughing!

“Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop” by Wayne Hayworth is one of the many reads to be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. Be sure to get your hands on this humorous read!

“Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop”

Written by: Wayne Hayworth

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: October 7, 2011

Ebook price: $3.99

About the Author:

Wayne Hayworth, as a barber for almost 50 years, sees interpersonal relations as part of barbering. He hopes that his book “Hair-brained Humor: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop” will be of big help to those in the barbering profession. He is happily living in Portland, with his wife Lolita, and their daughter Michelle. Wayne Hayworth is also the author of the book “Tonsorial Tales: Humorous Stories from the Barber Shop.”