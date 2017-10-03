Apparitions and Mysticism in Heede, Germany Finally Exposed in Revealing Book

This long silenced story is worthy to be finally revealed. The story of the apparitions and its witnesses reflect how faith was perceived with skepticism.

Centered on the mysterious and miraculous sightings during the time of Hitler’s dictatorship, Hans Rolfes gives us a true revelation of the “miracles” that took place in a German village in the years 1937 - 1940. Set in Heede, Germany, the silenced story of 105 Marian apparitions and the fate of its witnesses are finally unveiled to us, the public, after many decades of secrecy.

These so-called miracles, which were witnessed by four girls, then in the ages of 11 to 13 years, occurred during the prime of Hitler’s rule. With all the chaos that surrounded Germany at that period, the news of the apparitions brought outrage throughout Berlin. Such outrage caused the four witnesses to be sent to a mental institution and later freed but forbidden to go back to the place of the “apparitions,” a response opposite with that of the Marian Apparitions at Lourdes which was declared to be worthy of belief by the Roman Catholic Church.

Now after decades of silence, a shrine is built in the site of the apparitions named Memorial of the “Queen of the Poor Souls in Purgatory” and recognized as a Marian Prayer Site.

This book is recommended for readers with the thirst for eye-opening revelations and testimony of wisdom and faith.

“Home, Heaven and Hitler’s Hell” by Hans Rolfes is one of the many reads to be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017. This is must-read readers shouldn’t miss!

“Home, Heaven and Hitler’s Hell”

Written by: Hans Rolfes

Published by: Xulon Press

Published date: April 17, 2013

Paperback price: $23.71

About the Author:

Hans Rolfes is a retired engineer and former consultant of General Foods. He has, for many times, visited the apparition site in Heede, Germany wherein the book “Home, Heaven and Hitler’s Hell” was based. Hans Rolfes is also the author of the book “General Foods: America’s Premier Food Company,” a book on the history of General Foods.