Television Academy Delivers Unprecedented Digital, Social And Behind-The-Scenes Access To 69th Emmy® Awards With Partners People.Com, Ew.Com, Imdb And Qvc

The Television Academy today announced its comprehensive digital campaign for the 69th Emmy® Awards telecast, adding pre- and post-show programming from People.com, EW.com, IMDb and via a new collaboration with QVC® in addition to its eighth year of Backstage LIVE!, the Television Academy’s free streaming companion program on Emmy night.

Digital programming begins at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT when Time Inc.’s PEOPLE and ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY host a bi-coastal, live red carpet streaming pre-show, produced from Los Angeles and New York beginning at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PT.

PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will host the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live streaming pre-show from their New York studios, while PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman and host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, Lola Ogunnaike, will report directly from the Emmys red carpet in Los Angeles.

The PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live pre-show will stream for two hours on the PEOPLE TV free app, People.com and EW.com. Additionally, the pre-show will stream on InStyle.com, Essence.com and Time.com. The pre-show’s hosts and correspondents will share impressions and reactions to this year’s Emmys on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat throughout the evening using the hashtag #EmmysLive.

Featuring an all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to the Sunday, September 17 Live telecast of the 69th Emmys at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on CBS, Backstage LIVE! will again stream simultaneously on Emmys.com and Facebook Live.

Backstage LIVE! viewers will continue to enjoy unprecedented access to multiple camera angles including:

Green Room: Access to TV’s biggest stars as they mix and mingle before taking to the Emmy stage.

Thank You Cam: A first look at award winners fresh off the stage as they thank additional friends, family, colleagues and fans.

Interview Cam: Host Marc Istook shares comments and questions from fans with the winners throughout the evening in his prime position amidst all the action.

emmy Photo Lounge: The night’s big winners and star-studded presenters pose for official emmy magazine portraits exclusively on Facebook Live!

All Backstage LIVE! content will be available for immediate replay-and-repeat viewing in the weeks following the program on Emmys.com. The Television Academy’s official site is a digital showcase for the Academy’s activities and content including exclusive photos and videos from the Emmys, plus original videos “My Emmy Moment” and “Fashion Flashback,” along with original content from Television Academy events throughout the year.

For the second year in a row, the Television Academy has joined forces with IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, to produce the official 69th Emmy Awards online post-show, IMDb LIVE After the Emmys. On September 17 at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT, as the CBS network telecast ends, IMDb will report live from the Winners Walk inside the Press Center and from an exclusive position inside the event’s ultimate after-party, the Governors Ball.

The one-hour live show, hosted by IMDb special correspondent Dave Karger, is slated to feature interviews with winners and presenters, expert analysis, social media fan Q&As, red carpet arrival replays and a unique look at Emmy winners as their statuettes are personalized at the Governors Ball Winner’s Circle.

IMDb LIVE After the Emmys will be simulcast on IMDb, Emmys.com, Twitch, and Twitter. To watch, visit IMDb.com, IMDb’s iOS and Android apps, Emmys.com, Twitch.tv, or Twitter.com on September 17 at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.

The following evening for the first time, multiplatform retailer QVC will continue the coverage with Red Carpet Style, live from Los Angeles on September 18, 2017, from 10:00 PM – midnight ET/7:00 – 9:00 PM PT.

QVC’s Shawn Killinger will host the two-hour event which includes highlights from the Emmys Red Carpet with correspondents Cameron Silver, Fashion Director of H by Halston, and McKenzie Westmore, host of Syfy’s FACE OFF and creator of Westmore Beauty. QVC will also be joined by some of the most popular names in fashion and beauty who will take Hollywood’s hottest trends from red carpet to real life, with additional coverage on QVC.com, @QVC on Facebook and Twitter

This Emmy season, viewers can also follow the Emmys on all their favorite social networks, including:

Three different Our Stories will ensure that viewers feel like a guest on the Emmys red carpet and at the show! The “Emmys: Stars on Set” Story on Friday, September 15 will feature celeb snaps from the sets of Emmy-nominated shows. On Sunday, September 17, the “Emmys Red Carpet” and “Emmys” Stories will bring all the day’s excitement, from pre-show to inside the theater and backstage.

Look for behind-the-scenes videos and photos on the Emmys/Television Academy and CBS Facebook Pages.

On Sunday, September 17, watch @TelevisionAcad’s Instagram Story and Feed for exciting video portraits of winners and presenters. Watch @Instagram’s official Story to go behind-the-scenes on the #Emmys action.

Fans will have many ways to get a front row seat to the Emmys on Twitter. During the red carpet and Governors Ball, full-length Twitter mirror photos will be shared exclusively from @TelevisionAcad. Twitter will also simulcast IMDb LIVE After the Emmys from @IMDb. Watch @TelevisionAcad for photos congratulating the winners, and share the excitement with #Emmys on Twitter.

The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host. The 69th Emmy Awards is produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers; Weiss is director; and Chris Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a producer.

The Television Academy seeks to expand the horizons of television excellence. It strives to empower storytellers who shape the evolving television space through the programs, publications and events of the Academy and its Foundation. And it celebrates those who have led excellence by recording their stories and recognizing their achievements through accolades and awards, including television’s most coveted prize, the Primetime Emmy Award.