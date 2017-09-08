Amazon Best Seller “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses,” Free Download September 8, through September 11

Rita Ferraro, ND is delighted to present her new book, “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses.”

In “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses” Rita Ferraro, a Doctor of Naturopathy, addresses chronic diseases as the consequences of toxic air, water, and food. It is designed for people who want an alternative to allopathic medicine. Cutting edge detoxification methods set her apart from her colleagues in this easy-to-follow guide, in arming you in navigating horrible if not impossible illnesses. Her unique detoxification strategies were designed to be cost affordable and easy enough to be done at home.

In 1997, Rita Ferraro, ND suffered with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity, Toxic Encephalopathy, Lyme Disease, Parasites, Biochemical Depression and Severe Mercury poisoning. After being misdiagnosed and heavily medicated, she recognized the failure of allopathic medicine to offer her a chance for recovery and sought relentlessly to save her own life. Twenty years later, “Save Your Life” is her labor of love.

Dr. Ferraro’s intent is to offer hope and guidance to people suffering from devastating illnesses in our increasingly toxic world. “Save Your Life” is a trail blazer for others to follow. She wrote this book so YOU won’t have to go through what she did. Despite the seriousness of Chronic Illness, Dr. Ferraro draws on humor and grace to help you take control over illnesses that might otherwise be treated with lots of pills and their side effects instead of natural alternatives yielding powerful results.



Rita Ferraro’s “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses” will be free and available for download on Amazon Kindle 9/8/2017 through 9-11-2017. Download your e-book at “Save Your Life – A Guide To Detoxification For 21st Century Illnesses.”

“Save Your Life” is # 1 in New Releases in the category of Diseases and Physical Ailments/Physical Impairments, and has so far reached #5 on Amazon’s Best Seller list in the Physical Impairments category with a 5 Star average review rating by those who have purchased the book.

Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:



“The author shares her personal history as an environmentally hypersensitive, her years of suffering and her struggle to find solutions for healing as the medical establishment is unable to recognize and help her condition, and her successful road to recovery. Her book describes the many methods of detoxification that she personally found helpful, as well as advice on other supports for healthy living. It is a very detailed and hands-on book and doubtless will be of great interest to fellow sufferers as well as anybody else interested in learning about detoxification.”- Irene B. Seeland MD



“What an eye opening book! I have been in the alternative health field since 1974 and there was much information in this book that impressed and intrigued me. I will definitely be doing some experimenting here. Rita’s story is so compelling and her healing is a testimony to determination, courage and smarts. If you are chronically ill or chemically sensitive this book could save your health and your life--please read!” – K. Records



“I was going to browse and get back to the heavy reading later, instead I read the whole book! Imagine a medical page turner—and I’m not even chemically sensitive—or at least I thought I wasn’t. Rita Ferraro has given a thorough guide to self-care, and to a degree diagnosis, with an abundance of steps to clean up our bodies no matter where we are on the spectrum. She has shared systems to detox all kinds of body parts, steps to neutralize our physical environments, myriad ways of ingesting the right vitamins at the right time, nitty-gritties of what to expect in these processes, and even how and why we should make our family’s suppositories—toddlers included—all in a way that can be comprehended, and tested for measurable results. Thank you! This is a book for every household and I’ve got three I’m sending it to immediately…” Sincerely Yours



For More Information:

For questions or to schedule an interview with Dr. Ferraro, about this Press Release, please contact Rita Ferraro, ND at ritafs56@msn.com



About the Author:

Rita Ferraro, ND was a psychotherapist in New York City until she fell ill. In 1997, Rita suffered from chronic illnesses including Chronic Fatigue Syndrome-ME, Multiple Chemical Sensitivity, Mercury poisoning, Interstitial Cystitis, Lyme Disease, Biochemical Depression, Fibromyalgia and Toxic Encephalopathy. After being misdiagnosed and improperly medicated, she sought to save her own life. She moved to the mountains of Santa Fe, NM and became an environmental refuge. Rita is a passionate solution finder. Eighteen years later she is a Naturopath, Certified Nutrition Counselor and Master Herbalist, an author, and speaker at conferences and webinars. She lives in the mountains of New Mexico where she forest bathes, and plays her guitar.