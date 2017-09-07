Ericsson unveils MediaFirst Content Processing

MediaFirst Content Processing is the industry’s first software-based, multi-application media processing platform for the contribution market

‘No compromise’ Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV decoder offers high bitrate, superior low latency 4K HEVC decoding and future proofing flexibility in High Dynamic Range (HDR) and video over IP

Deployment on Common Off The Shelf (COTS) servers with optional hardware acceleration enables benefits of cloud operation to contribution use cases, without compromising latency, picture quality or connectivity

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will launch MediaFirst Content Processing, the industry’s first software-based, multi-application platform, at IBC 2017 (booth #1.D61). The platform is designed from the ground up with high quality, full performance video processing capabilities specifically for the contribution market.

Ericsson MediaFirst Content Processing answers the growing industry need for greater flexibility, superior low latency, and the ability to repurpose processing functions to efficiently deliver new and increasingly immersive video experiences.

The first application designed by Ericsson for the platform is UHDTV HEVC contribution decoding. By combining the flexibilities of COTS servers with Ericsson hardware acceleration, service providers can efficiently future proof media processing applications.

Paired with Ericsson’s AVP HEVC contribution encoders, MediaFirst Content Processing provides the best end-to-end solution for UHDTV or HD HEVC contribution with optimal picture quality and latency. The solution supports today’s connectivity needs, with either ASI or IP inputs and 4:2:0 or 4:2:2, 8-bit or 10-bit uncompressed outputs via a range of industry standard connections.

Arpad Jordan, Head of Media Processing & Delivery, Media Solutions at Ericsson, says: “MediaFirst Content Processing is the industry’s first software-based, multi-application media processing platform that is developed specifically for the contribution market. This innovation will offer a way for contribution service providers to deliver revenue generating, immersive viewing experiences like UHDTV at an affordable cost. Better yet, they will be able to repurpose media processing applications and optimize cloud architectures.”

Future applications will be designed beyond decoding to support emerging contribution use cases and enable the benefits of cloud within a Distributed Cloud Contribution architecture.

Ericsson is an award-winning, global leader in TV and media products and services, with a proven track record in delivering TV and media business transformation for over 25 years. Working with customers around the world, we offer an extensive portfolio of products and services through our Media Solutions and Broadcast and Media Services businesses that span media enrichment, processing, publishing and delivery.

