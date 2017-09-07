Nearpod Teams Up With Emmy-Nominated Film Studio Let It Ripple to Help Every Student Find Their Voice on World Character Day

Nearpod, the platform helping schools and districts in their digital transformation, today announces that it’s launching classroom-ready curriculum in honor of World Character Today, with help from Emmy-nominated film studio Let It Ripple. The lessons cover grades K-12 and are available for free at this link.

On Character Day, kids think about the development of important traits like empathy, curiosity, grit, social responsibility and bravery. Its goal is to turn discoveries in the social and neuroscientific understanding of character development into free tools and media for anyone who wants to develop emotional strengths to thrive in today’s world. Now in its fourth year, the event has gained rapid traction with 93,000 events across 125 countries and all 50 states taking place last year.

Nearpod’s Character Day lessons combine Let It Ripple’s videos with interactive tools, quizzes and check-ins that are proven to increase classroom engagement and knowledge retention. Available via the Nearpod Store, they cover the K-12 spectrum and focus on the emotional and psychological skills that underpin a healthy life.

“It’s vital that we teach students to reflect upon and continue building strong character,” said Nearpod VP of Content, Jennie Kristoffersen. “It’s especially important in today’s world that students better understand how aspects of their character impacts their immediate and broader community. Nearpod is proud to provide the tools and content to empower more teachers and schools to get their students thinking critically about character.”

To Join Character Day, sign up at CharacterDay.org. To bring Character Day to your district or school, find the free lessons on Nearpod here.



About Nearpod:

Nearpod is an award-winning education technology company focused on developing digital learning tools, virtual reality and interactive content across mobile devices that provides teachers an easy and efficient way to leverage technology in the classroom.

Nearpod was co-founded in 2012 by Felipe Sommer, Emiliano Abramzon and Guido Kovalskys, and its team spans talent from Mckinsey & Co, Red Hat, Accenture, Pixar, Netscape as well as former teachers. It is backed by notable investors like Insight Venture Partners, Reach Capital, Storm Ventures, the Knight Enterprise Fund, Krillion Ventures, Stanford-StartX Fund, Marc Benioff and GSV Acceleration.

