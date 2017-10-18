Life-Long Educator Pens Intellectual Book about Some of Life’s Questions

Life is filled with numerous questions. Everyone often ponders on life’s purpose. Author Nicholas La Bianca presents a short yet clever book about life’s unanswerable questions. “Life: Its Problems and Some of Its Unanswerable Questions” starts with an introduction to life. Each chapter addresses different topics, such as who we are, the government, our educational system, the different religions, and provides possible solutions to life’s issues.

La Bianca tackles extensively about life’s purpose, its current issues and themes, and provides insights for the readers to identify the problem and how to potentially fix them. His vast knowledge on various topics in his book displays his expertise as a life-long educator. He did not only rely on facts but also considers applying common sense to them.

“Life: Its Problems and Some of Its Unanswerable Questions” is surprisingly short but its contents extensively discuss greater ideas. It is concentrated with knowledge, thoroughly-researched facts, and wonderful ideas truly useful and informative. It is a great work worthy to be read not just for the stimulation one gets for the mind but also for the enjoyment it provides through its deep insights. A must-have.

“Life: Its Problems and Some of Its Unanswerable Questions” was one of the great books displayed in the 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair which took place last October 11, 2017.



“Life: Its Problems and Some of Its Unanswerable Questions”

Written by Nicholas La Bianca

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date November 2008

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

Dr. Nicholas La Bianca was born in Giovinazzo, (Bari), Italy in 1930, and during his early life had to live under the Fascist regime and witness depravation, death, and destruction brought by WWII. He received the best classical education available in that country and after the war moved to the United States. He joined the US Air Force during the Korean War and after being discharged, he obtained a BA from the University of Illinois (1957). He moved to New York City and attended night school at CCNY where he obtained an MA in Education (1965). After three years of teaching in the public schools of New York City and an additional three years of teaching overseas for the State Department, he settled in Stony Brook, Long Island where he received a DA from SUNY at that location. He spent the next 25 years teaching Languages at the Three Village School District in that area. He retired in 1990 and continues to be active in the field of Education.