Educator Ponders on Life’s Problems in an Informative Book

One of life’s greatest mysteries is its purpose. “Who am I?” Why am I here?” “What is my purpose?” These are some of the basic questions everyone faces at some point of their lives and try to answer in their own ways. Nicholas La Bianca’s book, “Life: Its Problems and Some of Its Unanswerable Questions,” raises the same questions and tries to provide reasonable solutions to these. His book touches different fields – philosophy, religion, and others – and thoroughly examines these fields in order to convey feasible answers.

The book opens with an introduction to life detailing steps, as pointed out by the chapters of the book, which will help “decode” the purpose of life. Nicholas La Bianca picks up the Greeks’ schools of thought and explained how the philosophers tried to solve the problem rationally. He then shifted his topic to religion and how these different religions come up with different answers. Throughout the book, the author covers various topics that may help individual find his or her answers and think about his or her life choices.

“Life: Its Problems and Some of Its Unanswerable Questions” is a beautiful and enlightening piece of work that readers may find delightful and helpful as the author goes deeper in search for answers. Its discussion on various fields is truly astounding and comprehensive as the author brings out wonderful insights to ponder. It may be short but its contents are enough to provoke one’s thoughts. Indeed, a book worth indulging into.

About the author

Dr. Nicholas La Bianca was born in Giovinazzo, (Bari), Italy in 1930, and during his early life had to live under the Fascist regime and witness depravation, death, and destruction brought by WWII. He received the best classical education available in that country and after the war moved to the United States. He joined the US Air Force during the Korean War and after being discharged, he obtained a BA from the University of Illinois (1957). He moved to New York City and attended night school at CCNY where he obtained an MA in Education (1965). After three years of teaching in the public schools of New York City and an additional three years of teaching overseas for the State Department, he settled in Stony Brook, Long Island where he received a DA from SUNY at that location. He spent the next 25 years teaching Languages at the Three Village School District in that area. He retired in 1990 and continues to be active in the field of Education.