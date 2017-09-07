GTLK Europe DAC Selects AerData STREAM to Digitally Manage Their Records

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary AerData, today announced that GTLK Europe DAC has chosen AerData Secure Technical Records for Electronic Asset Management (STREAM) to digitally manage records of its asset portfolio of narrow- and wide-body airplanes.

“As the GTLK Europe portfolio is growing rapidly, we need to implement and regularly improve our IT solutions to manage this growth both technically and commercially,” said Roman Lyadov, GTLK Europe DAC Chief Executive Officer. “We have performed considerable market research and came to a decision that STREAM is the best product suited to our needs.”

A secure and web-enabled system, STREAM allows for the management of records relating to the entire history of aircraft and associated assets, and it is proven to save cost over the life of an aircraft and during redelivery.

“AerData is excited to welcome our newest family member GTLK,” said Matt Bull, AerData Chief Executive Officer. “STREAM will allow GTLK to move to a paperless environment and unlock the power of our software solutions to further drive operational efficiency into their business. We look forward to a long-term partnership.”

About AerData

AerData, a Boeing Company, provides lease management, records management, engine fleet planning, and audit and inspection software as well as technical and back office services for aircraft and engine operators, lessors and MROs. AerData is part of the Digital Aviation and Analytics business unit within Boeing Global Services.

Boeing Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.