New Book from Bestselling Author Tim Ferriss Provides Inspirational Gems and Life-Changing Advice from World-Famous High-Achievers

TRIBE OF MENTORS: SHORT LIFE ADVICE FROM THE BEST IN THE WORLD shares wisdom from more than 100 entrepreneurs, athletes, celebrities, and other top performers. Through short, action-packed profiles, Ferriss details their secrets for success, happiness, meaning, and more. Readers will learn the mindfulness practices of Jimmy Fallon and David Lynch, why and how Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz says “no” to most incoming requests, why Arianna Huffington recommends that you regularly scramble the apps on your phone, and how astrophysicist Janna Levin reframes obstacles in everyday life. Through interviews with these high-achievers and many more—including Temple Grandin, Marc Benioff, Darren Aronofsky, Dita Von Teese, Steve Aoki, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Gretchen Rubin, and Bear Grylls—Ferriss gleans one-of-a-kind insights from top performers in every field—mentors to help him, and readers, navigate life.

About Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss has been called “a cross between Jack Welch and a Buddhist monk” by The New York Times. He is one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Business People” and an early stage tech investor/advisor in Uber, Facebook, Twitter, Alibaba, and more. He is also the author of four #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestsellers: The 4 Hour Workweek, The 4 Hour Body, The 4 Hour Chef, and Tools of Titans. The Observer and other media have named him “the Oprah of audio” due to the influence of the The Tim Ferriss Show podcast, which has exceeded 200 million downloads.

