Whole Foods Market partners with Joan Nathan to feature High Holiday dishes

Whole Foods Market’s Mid-Atlantic Region is partnering with the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and Jewish food authority Joan Nathan to offer prepared dishes and recipes for our customers in-store and for pre-order online during the Jewish High Holidays.

Five dishes from Nathan’s most recent cookbook King Solomon’s Table will be featured on stores’ hot bars, in prepared foods cases and in bakery departments in Whole Foods Market’s Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Maryland, DC, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. These items can also be ordered online from stores in the Mid-Atlantic region. The featured dishes available in-store September 13 through 27 are:

Cod with Tomatoes, Plums, Apples, Onions, and Pine Nuts

Slightly Sweet and Sour Cabbage

Seven Sacred Species Salad with Wheat Berries, Barley, Olives, Figs, Dates, Grapes, and Pomegranate

Sweet and Crunchy Noodle Kugel

Tahina Cookies

In addition, now through September 27, the following printed recipe cards from King Solomon’s Table will be available in Whole Foods Market Mid-Atlantic stores:

Defo Dabo Ethiopian Challah

Harira Spiced Moroccan Vegetable Soup with chickpeas, cilantro and lemon

Crunchy Saffron Rice

Double-Lemon Roast Chicken

King Solomon¹s Cake (Libyan date cake)

“I am excited to join with Whole Foods Market to share my recipes and showcase the diversity of Jewish cuisine,” said Joan Nathan. “These recipes are a labor of love and history – both my own personal history and that of the Jewish people. It is my hope families will enjoy these dishes with loved ones as they celebrate Rosh Hashanah and observe Yom Kippur.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Joan Nathan to bring some of her favorite High Holiday recipes to our customers,” said Alan Morgan, Whole Foods Market’s Mid-Atlantic Culinary Director. “The recipes Joan created for King Solomon’s Table are a wonderful combination and celebration of ancient tradition and modern adaptation. Whether you prepare High Holiday meals using the recipe cards available in store or order Joan’s dishes ready to eat, Whole Foods Market will help make this a happy, healthy new year.”

Customers who place online orders over $100 for Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur will receive a free copy of King Solomon’s Table. The cookbook will also be available for sale at Mid-Atlantic Whole Foods Market locations, so shoppers will be able to enjoy Joan’s recipes all year.

About the Joan Nathan:

Joan Nathan is a frequent contributor to The New York Times and other publications. She is the author of eleven books, including Jewish Cooking in America and The New American Cooking, both of which won both James Beard Awards and IACP Awards.