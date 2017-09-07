Epson SureColor P5000 Featured as Professional Photographer Magazine 2017 Hot One

Epson today announced its Epson® SureColor® P5000 17-inch desktop photography printer has been honored as one of Professional Photographer magazine’s 2017 Hot Ones. The selection designates the most innovative products, and some of the biggest product upgrades, launched within the last year to help photographers grow their gear collection, business, and overall success in the photography industry.

“This year’s Hot Ones list is a carefully selected collection of the most innovative, state-of-the-art photographic products in the industry,” said Joan Sherwood, senior editor, Professional Photographer. “All products selected for the Hot Ones list, including the Epson SureColor P5000, meet our standards and offer the highest quality, performance, and value to industry professionals to produce excellent work.”

For 19 years, the Hot Ones guide has provided Professional Photographer’s readers with a resource of the newest, most innovative products available in a variety of price ranges. The official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographer helps readers advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological, and business aspects of their work. Professional Photographer editors selected products that ranged from cameras and lenses to albums and displays, and that were deemed exciting, interesting, and worthy of photographers’ attention.

“We are honored that the Epson SureColor P5000 has been recognized by Professional Photographer,” said Reed Hecht, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. “Epson continues to raise the bar with professional printing solutions, and the SureColor P5000 is the latest in our commitment to providing photographers with products that exceed their expectations. To receive this honor multiple times over the past several years underscores Epson’s dedication to delivering innovative products for photographers.”

About the Epson SureColor P5000

Designed to set the benchmark for professional imaging excellence, the Epson SureColor P5000 17-inch printer offers a refined design for enhanced performance and reliability. Ideal for professional photographic output, it features the advanced PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead and leverages the 10-color Epson UltraChrome HDX® pigment ink set1 with new Orange and Green inks to deliver output with a wider contrast ratio and optically clearer, sharper images. UltraChrome HDX, Epson’s next-generation pigment ink technology, has achieved WIR Display Permanence Ratings by Wilhelm Research approaching 200 years for color prints and 400 years or more for black-and-white prints. With prints framed under UV-absorbing acrylic or glass – or illuminated with museum quality LED lamps – these permanence ratings will be even higher. Depending upon the particular paper or canvas, these permanence ratings can be more than twice that of the previous generation of ink2.

According to Henry Wilhelm, director of research at Wilhelm Imaging Research, Inc., the world’s leading independent print permanence testing laboratory, the improved light stability of the new Yellow pigment in the Epson UltraChrome HDX inks, together with the already high levels of permanence of the Magenta and Cyan pigment inks, provides much longer lasting skin tone colors. “The Epson UltraChrome HDX inks help preserve the warmth, richness and beauty of portraits and wedding photographs. Nobody looks good when the color of their skin starts to shift over time toward blue or green. Especially for portrait and wedding photographers, the greatly improved stability balance provided by the new Epson Yellow pigment ink represents a major advance in the overall permanence of their work.”

The SureColor P5000 offers versatile media handling capabilities with auto-switching between the high-capacity front paper cassette and roll media feeder, allowing both sources to be loaded at the same time. For more information about the Epson SureColor P5000 visit: www.epson.com/P5000

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com.

1 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

2 Ink lightfastness rating based on accelerated testing of prints on specialty media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or lamination or properly store them. Visit www.wilhelm-research.com for the latest information.

Note: EPSON, SureColor, PrecisionCore, TFP, and UltraChrome HDX are registered trademarks and Epson Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks