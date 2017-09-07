Thomson Reuters Executives Recognized on List of Most Influential People in Tax and Accounting

Accounting Today has named two Thomson Reuters executives to its 2017 list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in tax and accounting, a group that features thought leaders and change agents shaping the future of the industry.

Brian Peccarelli, president of the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters, was ranked for the seventh time. He was recognized for his “influence through the ever-expanding range of tools his company puts in the hands of tens of thousands of tax professionals and accountants.”

With over 30 years of experience working in the tax software and services industry, Peccarelli oversees a business that provides tax and accounting software and information services to multinational corporations, professional accounting firms, governments and other entities.

Jon Baron, managing director of the Professional segment within the Tax & Accounting business, was named to the Most Influential list for the 12th time. The magazine highlighted Baron’s influence as “a builder of tools used by countless tax and accounting pros” as well as his “thought leadership on where the profession needs to be headed, and how it needs to embrace a host of future trends to not get left behind.”

Baron has more than 40 years of experience in technology development and management; he joined the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters in 1992.

The publication’s annual list profiles a wide range of industry influencers including government regulators, accounting firm partners, executives, educators, and activists.

To read the full special report, visit Top 100 Most Influential People.

