EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers FREE Legionella Workshops in New York City and Atlanta

EMSL Analytical, Inc. would like to invite indoor air quality (IAQ), water, healthcare, environmental and property professionals to our upcoming FREE Legionella Workshops in East Elmhurst, New York and Atlanta, Georgia.

EMSL’s Legionella Subject Matter Expert, Diane Miskowski, MPH will be instructing the East Elmhurst workshop on Thursday, October 5th at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott. EMSL’s Atlanta workshop on Thursday, October 19th will be presented by Michael Murphy, Microbiology Lab Manager for EMSL’s Atlanta laboratory. Both workshops will cover the history, ecology and analysis of Legionella as well as sampling information. Other topics that will be discussed include New York State and New York City cooling tower regulations, an overview of cooling towers, drinking water supplies and plumbing systems.

Who Should Attend?

Indoor Air Quality Professionals

Water Treatment Professionals

Healthcare Professionals

Infection Control Professionals

Environmental Consultants

Industrial Hygienists

Property Managers

Building Owners

HVAC Professionals

“Industry professionals will receive a hands-on learning experience from our Legionella experts,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL has been on the forefront of Legionella testing and now has 16 CDC ELITE testing laboratories in its network. In addition, four of our locations are NYSDOH ELAP Legionella certified laboratories. Our presenters are very knowledgeable and will provide the most up-to-date information surrounding this public health menace.”

To register or learn more about our upcoming free events or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit http://emsl.com/Training.aspx?EventID=504 and http://emsl.com/Training.aspx?EventID=503, call (843) 737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char and ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage and consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.