National Geographic’s Renowned Photographers Inspire Authentic Travel with Travel-Themed Flash Print Sale

Starting Saturday, Sept. 9, for eight days only, National Geographic is holding a travel-themed flash sale featuring prints by 25 National Geographic photographers whose powerful visual storytelling has long-inspired others to seek out the world’s most remote destinations. The photographs, which provoke the pursuit of authentic travel experiences, will be available for a limited time only as signed, museum-quality, 8” x 10” prints priced at $100 each. Featuring work by Aaron Huey, Jodi Cobb, Amy Vitale, William Albert Allard, Michael “Nick” Nichols and David Guttenfelder, the collectible prints can be purchased at www.NGCreativeFlashSale.com from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16 at midnight EDT.

The sale, presented by National Geographic Creative, is a unique celebration of places far and wide from across the globe and the rich diversity of planet Earth. National Geographic photo editors collaborated with Nat Geo Creative staff and National Geographic Director of Photography Sarah Leen to curate the selection of images. National Geographic is overseeing the production of the premium, unframed prints, which will be made on Fuji Crystal paper and signed by the respective photographer.

“Our renowned photographers have traveled to the farthest corners of the world to capture these breathtaking images. By sharing the beauty of the planet through these signed prints, we hope to enlighten others with new perspectives of the world and perhaps even to inspire them to embark on their own journey to a new destination,” said Alice Keating, senior vice president, National Geographic Creative.

About National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 129 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching over 760 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com