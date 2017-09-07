Fujifilm Announces Ultra-Compact X-E3 with 4K Video, Touchscreen, Upgraded AF Tracking and Bluetooth Connectivity; FUJINON XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens

Valhalla, N.Y., September 7, 2017 – As a leader in advanced digital camera technology, FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the new FUJIFILM X-E3 rangefinder style mirrorless digital camera with outstanding image quality and enhanced handling. The X-E3 features the latest 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III image sensor and the X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine, along with a new image recognition algorithm in an ultra-compact body.



Also announced today is the new XF80mmF2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro Lens, the first 1.0x magnification mid-telephoto macro lens in the X Series lineup of interchangeable lenses. The lens features a focal length equivalent to 122mm (in the 35mm format) and a maximum aperture of F2.8 for beautiful bokeh.



Exceptional Autofocus Tracking and High-Speed Response

The FUJIFILM X-E3 features a large phase detection autofocus (AF) area and provides photographers with enhanced tracking performance for moving subjects. Equipped with a newly developed image recognition algorithm, the X-E3 is able to track moving subjects half the size, or moving twice as fast as previous models.



The X-E3 supports both Full HD and 4K video recording. Videos can be shot with Film Simulations in-camera to easily produce creative high-resolution footage.



The compact and lightweight X-E3 is perfect for quick snapshots, boasting high-speed response times including a start-up time of just 0.4 seconds, shooting interval of 0.25 seconds, shutter time lag of 0.05 seconds and autofocus speed as fast as 0.06 seconds.



Enhanced Connectivity and Intuitive Touchscreen Control

The X-E3 is the first X Series model to feature Bluetooth® low energy wireless communication. Providing photographers with enhanced connectivity, this feature offers the ability to pair the camera with a smartphone or tablet for easy transfer of pictures via the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote application.



The X-E3 features a high-resolution 3.0 inch 1.04M-dot static touchscreen LCD monitor to provide users with easy, intuitive operations in a variety of shooting and playback modes. When shooting with the X-E3, the touchscreen can be used to select the focus area, or focus on a specific point before taking a picture. For playback, users can enjoy the ability to swipe or scroll through images, double-tap to enlarge, drag an image once enlarged, along with pinch-out and pinch-in sizing. A new Touch Function feature will also be available on the X-E3, enabling users to create customized camera functions by swiping left, right, up and down on the touchscreen panel.



Ultra-Compact and Lightweight Body for Portability and Practicality

Making it the perfect companion for everyday shooting and travel photography, the new FUJIFILM X-E3 is the most compact and lightweight model with a viewfinder within the X Series interchangeable lens camera range. The X-E3 also features a Focus Lever positioned on the rear side of the camera that allows photographers to use joystick-type operations in eight directions to easily select a focus area.



The top plate features two precision-milled aluminum dials, giving the camera a premium feel and allowing users to easily adjust the shutter speed and exposure compensation while maintaining focus on taking a picture. The Exposure Compensation Dial now has the C position for exposure compensation up to ±5 stops. The new X-E3 is also equipped with an Auto mode selector lever for selecting the fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode where the camera can automatically select the optimum settings for a given scene.



FUJIFILM X-E3 Key Features:

24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor

[list]

X-Processor Pro

Start-up time of 0.4sec

Ultra-fast AF speed of 0.06sec

Offers 5.0fps live-view shooting

Shutter time lag of 0.050sec

Shooting interval of 0.25sec

3.0 inch 1.04M-dot static TFT color LCD touchscreen monitor

0.39 inch, 2,360K-dot OLED color viewfinder

Upgraded AF tracking performance

Newly developed image recognition algorithm to track moving subjects up to half the size, or moving twice as fast as previous models.

4K video can be recorded at [3840 x 2160] 29.97p, 25p, 24p, 23.98P, 100Mbps

Continuous recording: up to approximately 10min

Full HD video can be recorded at 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 24 fps and 23.98 fps, and with Film Simulation effects

Video can be outputted to external monitor via the HDMI port and input audio from an external microphone

Easily connect to external HDMI monitor and turn on HDMI Rec Control to automatically enable a clean HDMI output when the camera’s shutter release button is pressed

Touch AF to change the focus area and refocusing according to subject movement functions in video recording

25 high-performance FUJINON X Mount lenses for ultimate versatility

Bluetooth® low energy wireless communication to pair the camera with a smartphone or tablet device for easy transfer of pictures