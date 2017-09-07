Ford China Sales Down One Percent in August; Big Gains for Lincoln, JMC, Ford Mondeo and Ford Ecospor

Today Ford announced August 2017 sales. Among the highlights are:

Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) total more than 69,000 vehicles, down 8 percent year over year.

Jiangling Motor Corporation (JMC) sold more than 22,000 vehicles in August, a 10 percent increase compared to August 2016.

Lincoln sold more than 5,200 vehicles in August, more than doubling sales with a 105 percent increase compared to August 2016.

