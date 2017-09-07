Mitsui to Donate Additional 200,000 US Dollars (300,000 US Dollars in total) to Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts in the United States
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Tatsuo Yasunaga) announced today that, in addition to a US$100,000 donation from Mitsui & Co. (USA), Inc., its U.S. wholly owned subsidiary, a donation of US$200,000 will be made by Mitsui & Co., Ltd., amounting to a total of US$300,000 to aid relief efforts in the states of Texas and Louisiana devastated by the floods caused by Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to result in the worst damage in U.S. history.
Mindful of the devastation caused by this disaster, the company hopes that this contribution will provide some measure of relief to those who continue to suffer in the wake of this tragedy.
