Huawei Launches New Integrated Solution Partner Program

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei launched a new, integrated partner program that will include all of the company’s global solution partners. To facilitate this, in 2017, Huawei is investing US$250m in partner programs, including US$70m in co-marketing. The new Huawei Solution Partner Program incorporates independent software vendors, independent hardware vendors, systems integrators, and consulting partners. Huawei will provide them with the technical, marketing, and sales resources they need to design, build, and market Huawei-based solutions.

Huawei’s solution partner programs have already attracted over 1000 partners. The number of Huawei OpenLabs, innovative spaces in which Huawei and partners can collaborate and test new solutions, has grown from five to 16. By 2020, there will be 24 OpenLabs. Additionally, over 100 solutions have been released by Huawei Solution Partners, and are now available in the Huawei Marketplace. The new program announced today will bring together all solution partners previously working with Huawei in separate programs run by its Enterprise Business Group, Carrier Business Group, and the Products and Solutions unit.

Huawei follows a ‘pipe strategy’ in which the company focuses on the flow of data – transmission, storage, distribution, and display. Huawei builds business-driven ICT infrastructure; at the same time, it works with a trusted ecosystem of solution partners who make innovative use of the infrastructure. To support this ecosystem, Huawei remains committed to investing in partner enablement, training, and go-to-market success. The new Huawei Solution Partner Program will simplify how partners work with Huawei, and makes it easier to create the innovative, targeted solutions that bring customer satisfaction and business success. In essence, it helps partners better address customer needs, differentiate their solutions, and grow their businesses.

The new program centers on providing partners with a consistent partnership experience. When partners work with Huawei, they will have clear rules of engagement, consistency of experience, and a full range of resources and benefits. The process for certification as a Huawei solution partner is also simpler. And with a new Marketplace, with solutions classified by industry to help partners and customers easily find each other, Huawei and its partners can better achieve the shared success they are looking for.

“Companies are investing in digital transformation. Huawei and our partners are uniquely positioned to assist them to navigate this process,” said Albert Liu, President of Partners and Alliances at Huawei. “Huawei’s innovative products and solutions provide extensive opportunities for our partners. Now the Huawei Solution Partner Program provides a simpler path for partners to succeed and grow.”

The Huawei Solution Partner Program goes live in October, but information for partners is already available. Resources include a program overview, a Getting Started Guide, and FAQs, all accessible via www.huawei.com/en/partner/solution-partner.

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, Huawei’s flagship event for the global ICT industry, is held at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre from September 5-7. The theme is Grow with the Cloud. Huawei will be exploring how to realize new growth through digital transformation together with its customers and partners at this global platform for open collaboration. For more information, please visit www.huawei.com/huaweiconnect2017.