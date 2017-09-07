ING again included in DJSI World Index and Europe Index

“We see that the bar for sustainable banks keeps getting raised, and we’re working hard to rise right along with it”

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index tracks the performance of the top 10% per industry of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market IndexSM that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

While the industry average score is 58, ING scores 89 out of 100, almost unchanged from our 2016 score of 90. The highest score in the Banks category is 94.

This year ING received a higher ‘environmental dimension’ score, and the highest industry scores in the environmental indicators business risks and opportunities, climate strategy, and environmental reporting. We also improved our scores in the areas of corporate governance, materiality, and risk and crisis management.

“We see that the bar for sustainable banks keeps getting raised, and we’re working hard to rise right along with it,” says ING’s global head of Sustainability Leon Wijnands.

“While we recognise we still have work to do, we’re proud of where we stand.”