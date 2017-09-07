Wainhouse Research Names SAP SuccessFactors Learning Solution a Champion Video Solution

“We find that SAP Jam has delivered the greatest amount of development work and is best positioned to support users wishing to incorporate video into their learning environment”

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Wainhouse Research, a leading technology research and consulting firm, has ranked the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, which includes SAP Jam Collaboration, as the top learning management system (LMS)-based video learning solution, citing its completeness and the organization’s ability to execute.

SAP, with its SAP Jam collaboration platform, is one of the few vendors to recognize the important role video plays as a next-generation learning tool by enabling a variety of capabilities around social learning, microlearning, mobile learning and learner-contributed content, according to Wainhouse Research’s 2017 Video Solutions for Corporate Learning report. The SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution blends the learning capabilities in the LMS (SAP SuccessFactors Learning) with the expanded informal learning that happens within SAP Jam.

The combination produces a powerful, complete learning solution designed for all three typical learning scenarios — formal, informal and blended — enabling learners to easily discover, share and create learning content. This supports just-in-time productivity, time savings and more efficient and effective learning.

“We find that SAP Jam has delivered the greatest amount of development work and is best positioned to support users wishing to incorporate video into their learning environment,” Alan D. Greenberg, Wainhouse Research senior analyst and partner, said.

SAP Jam, which provides collaboration, user experience and employee engagement capabilities to SAP Cloud Platform, includes embedded video and screen recording tools allowing learners to generate and contribute content quickly. It provides course instructors and content designers with easy tools for delivering and promoting these videos, including audio and video playlists, multilanguage closed captions, video annotations, content recommendations and more.

Obtain a copy of the report here.

