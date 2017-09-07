CEDIA Recognizes Outstanding Contributions of Volunteers

CEDIA has announced the 2017 volunteers of the year, each of whom has contributed significant time and lent their expertise to help develop and refine CEDIA programs and offerings. Every year, CEDIA recognizes three members: a new volunteer, a training volunteer, and an overall volunteer.

Guy Singleton - Volunteer of the Year

The Cinema Designer

Guy has been a CEDIA volunteer for the past 15 years, and has selflessly dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to CEDIA. Guy has been an instructor at ISE, the CEDIA show and various other CEDIA training events worldwide. As an ISF instructor (for EMEA) and both THX and HAA certified, he has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of state-of-the-art screen room designs for the next evolution of both picture and sound, including working on new home cinema best practices. In addition to his training roles, Guy has served as a US and Global Awards judge, he’s worked on various committees and he played a key role in the IET Standards working group.

Owen Maddock - New Volunteer of the Year

ConnectedWorks

Owen has been a CEDIA member since July 2015 and from day one, has immersed himself into the CEDIA community and has become a proactive and positive ambassador for the association. Owen has been the main author for the upcoming continuing professional development (CPD) course on home cinema, demonstrating his passion and commitment to educating design professionals, and creating exciting new content for the industry. Due to his involvement with the CPD working group, volunteering on new member webinars, and talking at design events, Owen has the ability to articulate the importance of being a CEDIA member and more importantly, how members can best utilize the benefits. Owen does a brilliant job of using his own personal experience as valuable evidence of what you can achieve as a CEDIA member.

Larry Heuvelman - Training Volunteer of the Year

TheOwnerConsultant

Larry has been an active volunteer, member, and supporter of CEDIA for close to ten years, lending his more than 35 years of business and ownership experience. Larry was a significant education contributor to the business course selection process for CEDIA 2017 as he volunteered his time to serve on our Business Working Group. He is always willing to provide valuable industry insight for CEDIA and its members by being an active participant within the CEDIA community. For these reasons and many more, no one is more deserving of this award this year.

CEDIA will be recognizing these three volunteers for their contributions at the Volunteer Happy Hour on Friday, September 8 at 6:00 p.m.