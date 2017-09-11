Neumob Drives 93% In-App Error Reduction for The Economist, Rescuing Global Readers from App Timeouts and Missing Content

These dramatic drops in global errors for The Economist’s Espresso app are a powerful demonstration of how impactful latency reduction and mobile app acceleration can be for media and other brands. We’re happy to see these results coupled with huge reductions in the app’s load times as well, which make for a tremendous customer experience for The Economist’s mobile users"

Neumob, the global leader in reducing mobile app errors, speeding up app performance and boosting conversions, today announced that it successfully drove a 93% reduction in network-driven app errors for The Economist, while also decreasing The Economist Espresso app’s initial load time by up to 205% in countries around the world.

The impressive results, which are detailed in a new case study, come on the heels of similar Neumob app acceleration and error reduction announcements for HotelTonight and Aviasales. The Economist Espresso app results include Neumob-driven error reductions of 97% in the UK and 94% in the United States – two of the company’s largest markets – as well as 93% in Singapore, in which the app’s error rate plummeted to a mere 0.29%.

The full case study is available to read here.

The Economist Espresso is a morning briefing from the editors of The Economist magazine, and is published each weekday and Saturday morning in three editions for the Americas, Europe and Asia. The app is available on both iOS and Android, and features timely updates that tells readers what’s on the global agenda in the coming day and, most importantly, what to make of it. The company began working with Neumob and its app acceleration SDK when it found that it was struggling with load time latency, particularly on some of the world’s slower mobile networks.

“These dramatic drops in global errors for The Economist’s Espresso app are a powerful demonstration of how impactful latency reduction and mobile app acceleration can be for media and other brands”, said Neumob CEO Jeff Kim. “We’re happy to see these results coupled with huge reductions in the app’s load times as well, which make for a tremendous customer experience for The Economist’s mobile users”.